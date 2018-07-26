Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post Business Awards has welcomed sponsors from a whole host of industries and now it has secured Andrew Whiting Wealth Consultancy as a headline sponsor.

The Solihull-based firm is a senior partner practice of St James's Place Wealth Management and manages clients, both businesses and individuals, across the country.

From preserving and building capital, to reducing inheritance tax liability, the practice has been providing high-quality services for more than 20 years.

This is the first time that the practice has been in association with the awards and senior partner Andrew Whiting explained the reasoning behind their sponsorship debut.

"We chose to associate ourselves with the Birmingham Post Business Awards as it's undoubtedly one of the most prestigious and respected recognition award ceremonies in the region," he said.

From brand exposure and networking opportunities, to meeting up-and-coming entrepreneurs, these are just some of the benefits that come with attending the awards.

But, outside of the event comes great benefit to the region too.

Mr Whiting said: "The awards have a far-reaching impact which is impossible to ignore.

"They highlight regional success and endorse the West Midlands as an innovative and successful region for business."

Business is competitive by nature and, while these awards see businesses all gunning for the win, there is always a feeling of camaraderie in the air no matter the result, as the business community comes together for one evening to support and praise one another's successes.

Supporting other businesses is something Mr Whiting also sees the importance of, adding: "Endorsement and peer group recognition of all the risk, courage, persistence and hard work that it takes to be successful, both as a business or in our category as Entrepreneur of the Year.

"To have an idea and a vision and to be prepared with all the associated risks to make it into a reality."

