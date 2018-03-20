The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business leader with nearly two decades of experience in the airport sector has been appointed to run the M6 Toll motorway in the West Midlands.

Midlands Expressway, the company which operates the UK's only pay-as-you-go motorway, has recruited Andy Cliffe as its new chief executive.

Mr Cliffe is currently managing director of East Midlands and Bournemouth airports.

He has performed several roles with the airports' parent company, Manchester Airports Group, including marketing director and strategy director during a 19-year spell with the company.

Graham Parcell has been acting chief executive of Midlands Expressway during the recruitment process.

He said: "Andy is a great addition to the team.

"He has been at the forefront of developing East Midlands Airport's business which in turn has helped the local business community there.

"He joins the M6 Toll at an exciting time, with the number of customers growing strongly and I am sure he can take that momentum on."

Mr Parcell will now revert to his non-executive director position on the group's boards.

Mr Cliffe will take up the role in April, replacing Andy Pearson who left the post in late 2017 after more than two years.

Australian investment group IFM bought the 27-mile motorway north of Birmingham after a sale process saw it marketed with a price tag of £1.9 billion.