Budget airline Primera Air is to cease all of its European short-haul flights from Birmingham Airport later this year.

The Latvian carrier will stop running services between Birmingham and Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona from September 3.

Routes between Birmingham and Alicante, Las Palma, Malaga, Reykjavik and Tenerife will stop running from October 29.

The operator said this was due to a lack of demand for tickets despite positive signs from trading earlier in the summer.

A similar announcement has also been made today about some of its services from London Stansted.

Primera Air said in a statement: "Unfortunately, Primera Air has not seen the demand required on its short-haul winter schedule to make operating from Birmingham Airport commercially viable for the business.

"This is why the airline will unfortunately now cease its short-haul routes from the airport. Earlier in the summer, these flights showed a positive trend.

"However, after getting closer to the departure dates, the sales results didn't match the forecasted results and this meant it was not commercially viable to fly these routes.

"All affected passengers have already been informed.

"Our priority is ensuring those affected passengers are compensated.....and alternative travel arrangements have been offered to them as well as the option of a full refund if appropriate.

"We are committed to minimising any disruption and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this may cause."

Birmingham Airport said: "We regret that, for operational reasons, Primera Air is unable to continue flying from Birmingham Airport this winter.

"This is disappointing, especially as there is so much demand for these destinations.

"We are pressing the airline to provide refunds as quickly as possible to allow passengers to rebook with other carriers from Birmingham.

"We are very sorry for those people whose plans have been disrupted."

This latest news follows the announcement in June that Primera Air was suspending services from Birmingham to Newark Airport near New York and Toronto.

The end of the Newark service, which launched in May, was because of the late arrival of long-haul A321neo aircraft from Airbus whereas the Toronto route never even began operations.

Primera Air also announced last year that it would launch new flights to Boston from June 2018 but said in January the plan was being abandoned due to poor take up.

The end of its short-haul flights in October will bring a complete end to Primera Air's brief relationship with the airport although long-haul services could return.

Primera Air added: "The airline will need to carefully consider what is right for the business in 2019 regarding long-haul services from Birmingham and will take a decision early next year."