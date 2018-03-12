Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rudell the jewellers is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

It first opened its doors in Wolverhampton in 1938.

To mark this special occasion, 2018 will be a year full of celebrations. The birthday “open-house” party was in full swing at its Harborne and Wolverhampton showrooms where guests were treated to Champagne and cake along with the grand reveal of a scintillating new range exclusive to Rudells.

The 80 Facet range is a perfect way to mark 80 dazzling years!

“It has been a fantastic day, celebrating our 80th anniversary with clients old and new,’’ said Jason Spencer, Harborne showroom manager. “Sharing stories from throughout the years whilst enjoying Champagne and cake.

“The new addition to our exclusive in-house collection was unveiled and was the talking point of the day.

“The 80 Facet diamond collection is stunning and already proving to be a great success.”