Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some 377 staff will be made redundant as a result of the collapse of Carillion, the Official Receiver said, but 919 jobs have been safeguarded.

On January 15, the construction giant said it had "no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect" after talks failed to find another way to deal with the company's debts.

The stricken company employed 20,000 workers across Britain and around 400 staff at its Wolverhampton head office.

Carillion was a key supplier to the Government and had contracts in the rail industry, including building tunnels for HS2, education and NHS.

It was also working on the £700 million Paradise project in Birmingham city centre and managed nearly 900 school buildings nationwide and 50,000 homes for the Ministry of Defence.

The staff whose jobs have been saved are involved in infrastructure projects, central and local government and construction contracts and are transferring to new employers who have taken on this work.

Those who have lost their jobs will be entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.

A spokesman for the Official Receiver said: "As part of the ongoing liquidation of the Carillion group, I am pleased we have been able to safeguard the jobs of 919 employees today.

"Most staff are transferring on existing or similar terms and I will continue to facilitate this wherever possible as we work to find new providers for Carillion's other contracts.

"Despite best efforts it has not been possible to secure the jobs of 377 staff, who will be made redundant. "

The spokesman added: "I am expecting many employees working on other Carillion contracts to transfer in the coming weeks and we are continuing to keep the workforce updated as these arrangements are finalised.

"I recognise this will be a worrying time for all those affected, their families and local communities. I would like to thank all staff for their professionalism throughout the liquidation."

The group had been struggling under £900 million of debt and a £590 million pension deficit and had been without a permanent chief executive since July when Richard Howson stepped down in the wake of the firm issuing a profit warning.

In January, an investigation was launched by the Financial Conduct Authority into the timeliness and content of announcements made by Carillion during a seven-month period.