Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s back!

The Birmingham Post Business Awards has launched – and we are looking to celebrate the best in business in 2018.

Companies from all industries and all sizes are invited to toast their success at our prestigious awards ceremony which has got 15 categories up for grabs.

Nominations are now open and you have got until Friday 13th July to enter.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the ICC on Thursday November 1.

It will be hosted by TV funny man Mark Dolan and ITV weather presenter Emma Jesson.

The Birmingham Post Business Awards is one of the most important dates on the city’s business calendar.

Last year saw financial services firm Wesleyan scoop the top honour – Company of the Year.

The 175 year-old business also scooped the Contribution to the Community category for its apprenticeship and mentoring programme and a new charitable foundation which will give up to £1 million a year to good causes.

Birmingham Post Editor-in-Chief Marc Reeves said: “I am delighted to launch this year’s Birmingham Post Business Awards. We are looking forward to receiving another superb raft of entries from the fantastic businesses in our city.

“Birmingham is developing fast and there is so much opportunity for business and investment.

“We have more entrepreneurs than any UK outside London and a wealth of talent coming through the ranks with the youngest population in Europe.”

The launch of the awards also marks the official opening of category sponsorship, which is open to all businesses and includes press coverage and logos printed on all event publications boosting brand messages.

The 15 BPBPA 2018 categories are:

Company of the Year

Small Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Professional Services Award

Sales & Marketing Award

Family Business of the Year (NEW FOR 2018)

Customer Service Excellence Award (NEW FOR 2018)

Excellence in Industry Award (NEW FOR 2018)

Retail Business of the Year

Sustainability Award (NEW FOR 2018)

Export Award

Partnership of the Year (NEW FOR 2018)

Contribution to the community Award

Not-for-Profit Organisation Award

How to enter

Nominating is simple, visit: www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk , click ‘enter now’ and fill out the application form with as much detail as possible.

One business can enter into a maximum of three different categories – each one will need a separate nomination.

The nomination process will be closing on Friday 13th July 2018.

• For more information about each of the categories or how you can get involved as a sponsor, please contact Vikky Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email vperry@championsukplc.com.

• For more information on the Birmingham Post Business Awards, visit: www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk or alternatively, contact Vikky Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 85 29 27 or email vperry@championsukplc.com.

Birmingham Post Business Awards Sponsors celebrate awards launch

Andrew Whiting Wealth Consultancy LLP - Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Vision, belief, determination, challengers; the attributes personified by the nature of Entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs have a view on creating an idea, a vision or philosophy which will create a successful business that drives the economy, creates jobs and has a social impact on everything and everyone around them.

These are the characteristics that have embodied Andrew Whiting Wealth Consultancy LLP in its growth over the years by establishing trusting, long-term relationships with our clients, which is why it is a privilege and pleasure to be included with this prestige event and sponsor the Entrepreneur of the Year Category.

We look forward to working with everyone involved and finding a winner in this category.

Andrew Whiting

Birmingham City University - Sales & Marketing Award

Powerful and compelling messages and innovative marketing approaches are at the heart of all successful business strategies.

At Birmingham City Business School, we’re focused on giving our students the foundations they need to be successful professionals in promoting themselves as people as well as their future business.

By giving them this confidence – as well as the expertise and knowledge – to succeed, we believe that our graduates are fully prepared for their own futures, and ready to join the next generation of creative professionals.

That’s why we’ll be looking for nominees in this category who demonstrate that drive and self-belief in what they do. We look forward to seeing some fantastic nominations for this award and are hoping it will be a difficult decision to select the final award winner.

Dr Dawn Albery, Head of Birmingham City Business School

VWV - Contribution to the Community

We area delighted to be sponsoring the “Contribution to the Community” category at the Birmingham Post Awards in November 2018.

As a firm, Corporate Social Responsibility is of huge importance to us and we play an active role in Birmingham’s community life.

We regularly take part in CSR activities from sleep-outs to cake making and long distance hiking to mentoring.

This award celebrates Birmingham and its generosity of spirit and we look forward to showcasing the contributions of other Midlands based companies who are taking part in fundraising and other activities to support their local community.

Clive Read, Partner

Midlands Connect - Partnership of the Year

We are proud to be sponsoring this brand new category.

We believe businesses and organisations can achieve much more when they work together.

Midlands Connect knows this because we are a strong partnership of local authorities, LEPs and chambers of commerce.

Our aim is to transform the Midlands economy by making the case to government for improved transport investment, and we know that by working closely with civic and business groups, we are in the best position to make that happen.

We look forward to judging this year’s best partnerships and finding a worthy winner.

Maria Machancoses, Director

JLT Speciality - Drinks Reception

We are delighted to support the Birmingham Post Business Awards for a third year.

The awards night is a prestigious event in the city’s business calendar and celebrates the excellent businesses that have been founded and developed in the West Midlands.

All companies that enter the awards gain considerable benefits from the process as it encourages them to think strategically about their future and the way forward, acknowledging their achievements, motivating their teams, encouraging forward thinking and increasing economic success.

Sally Swann, Head of Midlands UK Retail