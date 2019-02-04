Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City Council has U-turned on controversial moves to introduce charges for dealing with rats as well as cuts to crossing patrols and arts funding - but residents still face paying more tax.

The authority has published its revised 2019/20 budget proposals which still include a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax - about £65 for those in a Band D property.

The authority needs to save £46m next year - down from original estimates of £50m - rising to £85m over the next four years up to 2022/23.

The council also expects to see its workforce shrink by 1,000 staff in that period.

The £46m figure included £18m worth of 'new cuts' which had not previously been consulted on.

Council leader Ian Ward (Lab, Shard End) said the authority had 'listened' to residents during a public consultation on the budget plans, which attracted more than 870 online responses.

Some of the key changes include:

Axing a proposal to introduce a £25 charge for dealing with rats in homes and gardens. The service will remain free.

Maintaining funding for the 189 priority crossing patrols when it was previously put forward to remove it.

Slashing proposed cuts of £1m to arts and culture organisations to £500,000. There will also be a new £2m pot to support them.

Removal of HIV and TB support services will be phased over a number of years rather than fully implemented in 2019/20.

Other revisions include maintaining white goods through welfare provision and keeping the tourist information centre open.

However Cllr Ward confirmed other high-profile ideas, such as dimming street lights by a 'marginal amount', increasing bulky waste and green waste collection fees and reducing funding in fly-tipping enforcement by £300,000 would still go ahead.

On the latter proposal he stated that there would be an increase in the number of staff who can issue fixed penalty notices meaning there would not be a drop in prosecutions.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Cllr Ward said: "We consulted on our budget proposals in the weeks leading to the end of the last calendar year.

"We have listened, as we always do, to the feedback from that consultation and we are proposing a number of changes to those proposals in response to what people have told us."

The leader stated the council was under continuing financial pressure due to the reductions in government funding, which totals £690m in the last ten years.

But he said the city faces a 'golden decade' thanks to the Commonwealth Games, the arrival of HS2 and major developments such as Smithfield .

Cllr Ward added: "It feels like the impact on the city council's budget is less this year than has been in previous years, although I would very much caution that we are out of the woods here because of uncertainty around Brexit."

Cllr Jon Hunt (Perry Barry) leader of the Liberal Democrat group, which is the second largest opposition cohort behind the Conservatives, has since responded.

He said: “School crossing patrols have been used as a political football for several years and it is good the administration has, yet again, backtracked.

“However while generous sums are to be returned to the arts, the Labour administration seems oblivious to the misery faced by ordinary residents from illegal dumping, even though this problem is as bad as ever because of the long-running bin dispute.

"The budget for fly-tipping prevention is to be cut by £300,000 and this has not been touched – in spite of the substantial extra and unexpected funds that are available to the council in the coming year.

"Similarly those conscientious residents who pay for garden waste collections will continue to face increased charges and less convenience.”