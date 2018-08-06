The video will start in 8 Cancel

When it was announced that an aqua park was opening less than two miles from Birmingham city centre, people were very excited.

The Lagoon Wipeout floating obstacle course promised slides, balance beams and basher pads.

And it was due to be there for the whole of the summer.

However, on the eve of its launch date - just a week after it was installed - organisers were forced to close the attraction due to anti-social behaviour.

Lagoon Wipeout was due to be at Aston Reservoir, Salford Park, Lichfield Road, Birmingham from July 25 right up until September 2.

However, on July 24, the Lagoon Wipeout website posted the following message: "Important Notice Regarding Lagoon Wipeout at Aston Reservoir.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Lagoon Wipeout team have taken the difficult decision to cancel Lagoon Wipeout in Aston Reservoir, for the coming summer holidays.

"Since the installation of the facility on Tuesday 17th July 2018, we have seen an unprecedented level of anti-social behaviour at the site."

It continued: "Following advice from the police and other appropriate authorities, and despite our best efforts to secure the facility, we have concluded that we cannot guarantee the safety of our team members, customers and the general public and are closing the site before its planned opening date on 25th July.

"We recognise that this will be disappointing for those who have booked or were planning to visit during summer but we will never compromise on safety.

"Those customers that have already purchased a ticket will be contacted within the next 24 hours via email, regarding full refunds or alternative options.

"Please accept our sincere apologies if you have been affected by this."

It was going to feature 13 obstacles to tackle including mangles, swings and demolition balls.

And it was going to cost £15 for an hour's experience.

