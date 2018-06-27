Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham's bin service has failed three of its four major targets for the year.

While the missed benchmarks have been partly blamed on the three-month industrial action in 2017 over a pay grade dispute, the city council has vowed that 'fixing' the service is a firm priority.

Performance against the four main targets for the municipal year ending in March were as follows:

Waste sent to landfill (lower is better)

The council achieved 13 per cent against a 10 per cent target. There were issues with the energy recovery plant in Tyseley meaning it was unavailable during June 2017 causing extra waste to be sent to landfill. While the strike resulted in a reduction in segregated recycling collected.

Reducing household waste collected (lower is better)

The council actually excelled in this performance area managing 545kg per household against the 560kg standard.

Missed bin collections (lower is better)

Overall the rate ended at 73 per 100,000 collections against the benchmark of 52 per 100,000. The strike, which took place from July to September, was an obvious factor while heavy snow in December also played its part as well as the usual post-Christmas increase in waste. But there were signs of improvement towards the end of the year as the rate of missed bins came down to 53 per 100,000 in February and 54 per 100,000 in March.

Recycling, reuse and green waste (higher is better)

At a performance of 22.6 per cent Birmingham is among the worst authorities in the country for recycling let alone way below its own target of 30 per cent. The issues at the Tyseley plant contributed as did the industrial action which resulted in a dramatic reduction in the amount of segregated recycling collected. While some on-street recycling banks had to be removed due to fly-tipping problems.

The performance report was put before the council's cabinet yesterday (Tuesday, June 26).

Cllr Robert Alden, leader of the opposition Conservative group, said: "One of the biggest things the people of Birmingham care about is keeping our streets clean.

"It's not a pretty picture. The only target being hit is around waste being collected. Given half the year it wasn't being collected you have got to think that played a part.

"The amount of waste going to landfill remains far too high. The level of recycling is under 23 per cent. The target is only 30 per cent which is below the level that the (Labour) administration inherited.

"It should not be beyond the council to improve recycling. We have gone from being at the top of the core cities to the bottom. Something has to change."

Cllr Majid Mahmood, who was installed as the new waste chief after the May local election, said: "We have got a number of planned actions in order to increase the amount of recycling in the city including the introduction of waste collection refuse officers. I will be bringing a waste prevention plan to cabinet later this year."

He also underlined that while the rate of missed collections was still too high it still represented a very small proportion in relation to those collected successfully.

Council leader Ian Ward pointed to the fact the Labour administration had made it a formal priority in its four-year plan to make improvements to the waste collection service.

He said: "We are faced with a challenge on waste collection and recycling. It is the reason we have said that it is a priority.

"We are determined we will fix that service and deliver the service people of Birmingham expect."