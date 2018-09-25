The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The amount of waste produced by The University of Birmingham fell by two-thirds in a single year.

Data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency shows the university generated a total of 4,512 tonnes of waste in 2016/17 - the latest figures available.

That’s a fall of 66 per cent from 13,270 tonnes of waste generated by the uni the previous year.

It also means the university produced around 129.5 kilograms of rubbish for each of the 34,835 students enrolled in 2016/17.

While that is lower than the UK’s average of 469.3 kilograms per student, other universities in the area were less waste-efficient.

Birmingham City University, for example, produced 539 kilograms of waste per student.

That was followed by University College Birmingham (463.5), Aston University (44.9) and Newman University (26.9)

HESA measures waste by looking at a range of factors.

These include carbon emissions from energy consumption and fuel used in university-owned vehicles, the volume of wastewater for the whole estate, and all carbon emissions associated with the production and treatment of waste.

Elsewhere in the UK, Edge Hill University in West Lancashire was the most wasteful university, producing a massive 34.4 tonnes of waste per student.

The University of Abertay Dundee in Scotland, on the other hand, was the most waste-efficient, producing just 15 kilograms per each student.

The data does not make it clear how much waste is recycled and how much goes to landfill.

A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “More needs to be done and everybody, including universities, have a role to play in reducing avoidable waste and recycle more that can leave our environment in a better state than we found it.

“The government sets the national waste policy and it is for each local authority or waste operator to arrange for collection and disposal of waste in line with legislation including the waste hierarchy, taking into account local conditions and circumstances.”

University // Total waste [tonnes] in 2016/17 // Total students // Rate per student

Birmingham City University // 13,007 // 24,130 // 0.5390

University College Birmingham // 2,287 // 4,935 // 0.4635

The University of Birmingham // 4,512 // 34,835 // 0.1295

Aston University // 611 // 13,610 // 0.0449

Newman University // 76 // 2,830 // 0.0269