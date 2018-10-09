The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham and Solihull's planned new HS2 railway stations looks like a "railway shed", according to a city MP.

Designs for the stations were published with great fanfare this morning. Brightly coloured computer-generated images revealed the designs of the Curzon Street station in Birmingham city centre and Interchange station in Solihull.

But Liam Byrne, Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, was distinctly unimpressed.

He said on Twitter: "Hmmm. I hope the designs look better closer up ... looks like a pretty traditional railway shed from this view...."

His verdict was a far cry from the excited comments from people involved in the £57billion rail project.

Nusrat Ghani, the Government Minister responsible for HS2, said: "Unveiling the station designs for Curzon Street and the Solihull Interchange is a milestone moment."

And Neven Sidor, a lead architect on the Curzon Street design, said: "HS2’s new Curzon Street station is inspired by the best station design of the past, inspired by Britain’s pioneering railway and industrial heritage reimagined for the 21st century.

"The elegant sleek low arch which will make the station instantly recognisable in the surrounding area and its warm coffered soffit will join the growing list of modern Birmingham icons."

Kim Quazi, a lead achitect for the Interchange station, was equally proud of his work. He said: "The station roof has been designed to fit in with the surrounding landscape, and to optimise natural daylight using an integrated, efficient structural form and rainwater management system."

Mr Byrne also said he believed a station should include a science museum.

He said: "Personally I'll be campaigning for the station to include the greatest science museum in Britain. Passengers should know they're arriving in the home of the industrial revolution!"