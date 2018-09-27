Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial Birmingham school which unlawfully segregated boys and girls is set to close its doors to older pupils.

Under new proposals the city council-funded Al Hijrah in Bordesley Green could be converted from a secondary to a primary school.

The move means dozens of pupils would have to find new schools.

A number of staff are also set to lose their jobs in the shake-up.

The Interim Executive Board (IEB), currently in charge, has proposed to reduce the age range from four to 16 to four to 11 by next September.

It would stop provision for Years 7 and above turning Al-Hijrah, which currently has more than 750 students, into a primary.

The plans also involve relocating to a remodelled site on Waverley Road, nearly two miles away, which is the former annex to Small Heath School.

The admission number at reception will remain at 60.

Al-Hijrah will become a sponsored academy likely to be re-named.

(Image: Google Street View)

Even though the proposal is only in the consultation stage, parents of Year 6 pupils have been told to apply to other schools in the current admission round.

The council has stated it will also use powers to offer alternative Year 7 places for next September as well as for those students already in Years 7 to 10 while those in Year 11 will have left.

There are two other boys-only Islamic secondary schools in the city but there are no girls-only Islamic schools.

However the council is also working up a separate proposal to establish a new single-sex school for girls with an Islamic ethos by September.

The authority has vowed to provide extra support to parents affected with their school applications to make sure they are handed in on time.

A joint letter from headteacher Arshad Mohammad and Julie Young, chair of the IEB assistant director at the council, said: "We appreciate this may be an unsettling time for families but we are confident that our proposals will ensure children at Al-Hijrah receive high quality education with an Islamic ethos."

Parents were informed of the proposed changes earlier this week.

The council-appointed IEB stated the move would help address the 'serious issues' at Al-Hijrah.

Regarding staff they said: "The IEB recognise that change can be unsettling and that there may be challenges along the way.

"It is likely that there would be an impact on staffing levels.

"Any staff reductions or changes to terms and conditions would be subject to full consultation with the trade unions and teaching associations."

Ofsted rated the school Inadequate - the lowest rating - in 2016 due to its controversial segregation of older pupils by sex.

The council subsequently took court action arguing it was being held to a different standard to other schools across the country with similar arrangements around girls and boys.

But the Court of Appeal judged that the segregation by sex was in breach of the Equality Act 2010 and ordered the school to stop the practice.

Coun Ken Wood, (Con, Sutton Walmley and Minworth) shadow education and skills boss, has criticised the Labour-run authority over its handling of the situation.

He said: "The story of Al-Hijrah school is a sorry one in which the students have been the unfortunate victims of governor and council mismanagement.

"Last year, after the school and the council failed in an expensive and ill-judged court action, the Conservative group on the council stated that it would be in the best interests of the pupils if it were closed down in a managed and orderly fashion.

"That is effectively what is now happening but with another year lost, more money wasted and more importantly another year of these children receiving an inadequate education.

"You only get one chance at a good education, and shamefully many children at Al-Hijrah will have been denied that chance.”

Ms Young said: “While we all understand parents’ concerns around such changes, this is something that has to be done to comply with the court order and the academy directive.

“The IEB, with support from the city council, is discussing this fully with staff and parents and the consultation process is underway."

"Al Hijrah will remain open as normal for the 2018/19 academic year.”

Timeline of Al-Hijrah's troubles

February 2014 - Ofsted rated the school 'Inadequate'.

May 2014 - The council appointed an Interim Executive Board to replace the governing body at the school.

January 2016 - Ofsted elevated the school's rating to 'Requires Improvement' after observing that progress had been made.

June 2016 - Ofsted inspected Al-Hijrah again and judged it to be 'Inadequate', one of the main reasons being its segregation of older pupils.

October 2017 - After the council challenged the watchdog's stance on segregation the Court of Appeal judged that the arrangements breached the Equality Act 2010. The Education Secretary said the practice had to stop but that the school should be given time to make changes.

March 2017 - Ofsted inspected Al-Hijrah and again rated it Inadequate prompting a Directive Academy Order.

May 2018 - The watchdog makes its third monitoring inspection in 12 months and concludes the school is continuing to take 'effective action' towards making improvements.

September 2018 - Application round for Year 7 places for following year begin and parents are informed of the proposed changes. The IEB and council launch a consultation.