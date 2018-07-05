Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham's bins chief has been accused of a 'back door tax' on vulnerable people who need help to put their wheelie bins out.

Labour cabinet member for clean streets Majid Mahmood has ordered a full review of the 12,000 people currently receiving assisted collections - where the bin is collected from their front garden or home rather than pulled to the kerbside.

The assisted collection service is for those who have mobility problems and perhaps have steep gardens and struggle to get bins out and put them back.

Cllr Mahmood says he want to ensure that those needing help have not moved house or that the service is no longer required.

"It is not the intention to remove it from where it is needed," he said.

But he argues that other councils who reviewed their service cut their lists by half which saves bin crews time and could speed up the service to all households.

However, he is also calling for all new applicants to prove their need with a doctor's note - which according to the British Medical Association should cost about £18.

Opposition Conservative leader cllr Robert Alden said: “We are very concerned that Labour’s new requirement for a doctors note to get an assisted collection amounts to a back door tax on assisted collections.

"Many doctors charge for such notes and so many vulnerable residents will now be expected to pay yet more to get a doctors note to retain their assisted collection just because the council have admitted they haven’t managed the service properly and so are trying to take away the collection from many residents."

Lib Dem cllr Mike Ward pointed out that before wheelie bins were introduced in 2013 all residents could have bags collected from their policy.

He said: "Until just a few years ago, Birmingham City Council made it easy for all residents to dispose of their rubbish. Put simply, if it went into a bin bag it would be taken away. Now we are progressively making it harder and harder. How our citizens must rue the day when they elected a council that has no desire to provide a proper rubbish collection service for the many, not the few."

But cllr Mahmood hit back saying: "This is to ensure we are offering a first class service to all citizens. This service has not been reviewed for years.

"The council provides this service to households who request it with little or no confirmation of whether it is actually needed. Local crews for example are aware of properties where the resident who needed the assisted service has actually moved into residential care.

" As with all council services Waste Management needs to increase productivity and reduce its costs and although assisted collections are an essential service they do reduce productivity."

He added that he does not believe doctors should be charging to provide notes.

Under the review all 12,000 households on the assisted collection list will be sent a letter asking them to confirm they want to continue to receive the service. Those who do not within four weeks will lose the service.

A similar review of the council house applications last year saw 8,000 families out of 17,000 disappear from the waiting list.

The same will apply for the 1,220 households receiving temporary service, such as those recovering from an operation.

The service will now be reviewed every two years.