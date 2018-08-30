Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham MPs are to discover if plans to axe a seat in the city are going ahead.

The Boundary Commission for England is expected to submit its final report, containing recommendations for new constituency boundaries, to the Government next week.

It marks the end of a process that began in 2011, designed to cut the number of MPs in the House of Commons from 650 to 600.

The Boundary Commission last year launched a consultation on plans to redraw the political map of Birmingham so that the number of MPs representing the city goes down from ten to nine.

Under the plans, an MP representing the seat of Birmingham Northfield would have to represent residents from Bromsgrove as well as their Birmingham constituents.

At the same time, thousands of Birmingham residents would be represented by Black Country MPs.

The 17,000 residents of Birmingham’s Handswood Wood ward will be represented by the MP for West Bromwich, under the plans.

And 17,000 residents of Oscott ward in Birmingham will be represented by the MP for the new constituency of Walsall and Oscott, which will also include 55,000 people in Walsall.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Boundary Commission will stick to the proposals published last year or make changes.

A consultation was launched in October last year, but the final decisions are being kept a closely-guarded secret for now.

The Boundary Commission is expected to submit its final recommendations to the Minister for the Cabinet Office next week.

The Government must then lay the proposals before Parliament by September 13, when the House of Commons breaks up for three weeks so MPs can attend party conferences.

That will allow MPs to see the recommendations, and a vote will be held at a time of the Government’s choosing. Because the proposals are likely to be unpopular with some Tories, Ministers could choose to hold the vote quickly.

While the changes won’t come into effect until the next election at the earliest, cutting the number of constituencies will ensure that some MPs lose their seats, while others will face bruising battles with colleagues in neighbouring constituencies to see who gets to stay on as a candidate.

It’s unclear whether the DUP will back the changes, which means the Government could struggle to win Parliamentary approval.

Nick Brown, Labour’s Chief Whip, said: “We won’t know exactly what the Government plans to do until they announce it, but we are covering all the options. We are ready for them.

“Labour is opposed to this, as should be every other MP who believes in Parliamentary democracy.”

The plan to cut the number of constituencies was included in the 2010 Conservative general election manifesto, and originally presented as a cost-cutting measure. It is also designed to ensure the number of electors in each constituency is roughly equal.

But the Boundary Commission found that the only way to achieve this was to create constituencies which cross local authority boundaries. In the past, constituencies have tended to coincide with the area covered by councils.

Residents who find themselves in a new constituency won’t change their address or postcode.