Bin strike dates have been announced by Birmingham refuse workers in an escalating row over pay.

The employees are set to start their two day per week walkouts on Tuesday, February 19.

The strike dates also include Friday February 22 and then Wednesday February 27 and Thursday February 28.

Further dates include Monday March 4, Friday March 8, Tuesday March 12, Wednesday March 13, Thursday March 21 and Friday March 22.

Union Unite says the two days a week of strike action will be in addition to an overtime ban and a work to rule, which the workers have been undertaking since December 29.

Unite says the dispute concerns the blacklisting of workers who took strike action to save their jobs in 2017.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said: "The decision to escalate the dispute and begin strike actions is a direct result of Birmingham City Council's failure to treat our members fairly.

"Rather than settle this dispute and end the discrimination, the council instead chose to try to utilise anti-trade union laws and is penalising workers who have been taking industrial action by denying them their holiday requests.

"Unite's members have taken the decision to move to full strike action as a last resort due to the council's refusal to make a fair offer to resolve this dispute.

"This dispute is entirely of Birmingham City Council's making and it is in the council's hands to come forward with a solution to end the discrimination experienced by Unite members.

"If they fail to do so then the city's residents will regrettably experience further disruption to their refuse service in the coming weeks."

Mr Beckett had said on Friday afternoon the union had "not had a satisfactory response from the council about a way forward in resolving the dispute" following a fresh round of talks.

The talks followed a decision by the city council's Cabinet two weeks ago to explore legal action against Unite on the grounds that the current industrial action was unlawful, while also seeking binding arbitration talks. It has instead continued to discuss a possible compromise settlement via non-binding talks.

The impact of the dispute

An average of 1,030 complaints of missed collections were being made to the city council EVERY DAY – up from around 214 a day during the first days of the dispute.

The city is facing a rising bill to fund 10 extra crews of agency staff, additional fuel costs and other resources. The cost of the dispute to date has not yet been revealed.

But last week the Cabinet agreed to delegate to senior officers the ability to draw down up to £350,000 a week to cover costs.

On average bin collectors are completing 20 FEWER ROUNDS every day.

The story so far

An explosive series of events was sparked on January 15 after the council's Labour-led Cabinet voted to seek a court injunction to end industrial action by bin workers, claiming the action was 'unlawful'.

Trade union Unite accused the council of "declaring war" on its own employees

Bins boss Coun Majid Mahmood, Cabinet member for clean streets, waste and recycling, resigned in disgust

Unite union leader Howard Beckett said a bin strike was now ‘inevitable’

The city council announced contingency plans - including a move to fortnightly bin collections and the suspension of street cleansing.

Unison, representing about 30 more workers, has recently announced it too intends to join the dispute after balloting members.

The prospect of a return to the worst conditions during the summer of 2017, which ran for 222 days, is a blow to the reputation of the city, just as the council seeks to build momentum for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, showpiece developments in the city centre and the arrival of HS2.

At the heart of the dispute are payments - now known to total around £68,000 - which the council made to around 30 binmen in the GMB union who did not take part in the 2017 strike which paralysed the city.

Unite has claimed the payments were a "sweetheart" deal, rewarding GMB staff for not joining the strike. They are demanding payment for each of its 300 members to serve as compensation.

It is a claim vehemently denied by both the city council and GMB, who say it was a settlement payment in lieu of claims about failing to consult them over changes to contracts.

Unite workers have been on a work to rule and overtime ban over the dispute since December 29.

In that time bin collections across the city have been badly hit.