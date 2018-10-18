The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police will be patrolling Birmingham's German Market for the first time this year.

Cops visibly carrying guns will be mingling with shoppers at the Christmas market from next month.

It will be the first time in the market's 17-year history armed officers will routinely be walking amongst revellers at the popular attraction.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

They will be there as part of Project Servator, which is a new campaign to deter criminals - including terrorists - from striking in busy locations by providing a highly visible police presence.

Already running across other parts of the UK, it began at Birmingham Airport last month.

Run by West Midlands Police , it will see armed police, officers with dogs, uniformed officers and plain-clothes detectives mingling with the crowds.

It is due to formally launch on November 15 - the same day the German Market opens.

A police spokeswoman said: "Project Servator will be based at the Bullring but will also take in the German Market.

"One of the key elements of Project Servator is unpredictability - members of the public should not be surprised to see our officers popping up at various times and at various locations."

Unlike other Christmas markets in places like Lincoln and Manchester, the patrols will not be there permanently but will be on a sporadic basis.

The market will stay until December 23.

(Image: British Transport Police)

This year there will be changes, due to the development work at Paradise Forum and Centenary Square.

There will not be a craft market, ice rink or big wheel.

But a new festive market will be erected outside Birmingham Cathedral to plug the gap left by the craft market.

The ice rink and big wheel will be relocated to a new site, which hasn't yet been confirmed.

Armed police are already a common sight at Birmingham's New Street station as part of a similar initiative by British Transport Police.