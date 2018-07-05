Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 'nuisance' nightspot has had its operating hours slashed following complaints about excessive noise from neighbours - including a star of the Great Britain American football team.

Thomas Levick said the regular disturbances coming from De Oriole in Hockley had caused him significant sleep deprivation which was having a knock-on effect on his international sporting commitments putting his place in the team in jeopardy.

The 29-year-old also told a Birmingham City Council licensing sub committee that the venue on Key Hill near his home, was 'stealing his wellbeing'.

He, along with neighbours, have been complaining about the noise levels in the early hours of the morning from the specialist Caribbean venue since December.

They had also raised issue with revellers urinating and defecating in the street, shouting and screaming, while associated vehicles had blocked their cul-de-sac.

Environmental Health officers have investigated but after the situation had not improved called for a licence review which was conducted this morning (Wednesday, July 4) at the council house.

Addressing the panel Mr Levick said: "I have lost huge amounts of sleep which I have not been able to recover.

"I am struggling to hold down work commitments, I'm having to cancel meetings, I am struggling to concentrate. I have taken a week off.

"It is now starting to affect my sporting commitments, losing my place on the squad. I play international level sport."

He added: "I'm exasperated. They (De Oriole) have no regard for myself and the other residents."

Neighbour Holly Isherwood, aged 32, and a human resources consultant, said the noise from De Oriole had shaken her windows and cost her 12 days of work due to lost sleep.

She said: "The whole year has been marred by an irresponsible and negligent licence holder who pays no attention to their neighbourhood and the community in which they are placed."

A further complaint came from landlord Margaret Beauchamp, wife of Cllr Bob Beauchamp.

She said she had been left 'infuriated' by food left behind from the club patrons attracting rats who were then ran over and left dead in the road to be cleaned up by residents.

In defence of De Oriole boss and father-of-14 Carlson Cabey , licensing barrister Sara Clover said the venue had been there eight years enjoying a 'harmonious' relationship with residents for the most part.

She said there were other venues in the area contributing to the problems but Mr Cabey had to 'take it on the chin' on their behalf.

Ms Clover stated that he was willing to axe his regular Thursday nigh SOCA parties causing most of the problems, convert his businesses into a food-driven operation and work with environmental health officers to address the issues.

She added: "Unfortunately it is more complex than perhaps has been presented. It is one of those things that happens in the city where over time the landscape, sound-scape and residential-scape changes.

"Everyone has to adapt and Mr Cabey is willing to play is part."

The sub committee imposed a number of new conditions on Mr Cabey's licence, the most significant of which will see operating hours cease at 2am Thursday to Saturday and midnight Sunday - reduced from 4am - a noise limiter installed and an order for staff to conduct a litter patrol after closing.