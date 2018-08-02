Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldi has failed in a bid to build a supermarket on a plot of land in Birmingham it has owned for 14 years.

The plans for a 19,504sq ft deep discount store on Bristol Road South in Longbridge, just east of McDonald's, had the backing of locals with more than 160 people lodging letters in support of it against 19 people against - who said the shop was not needed and would add to traffic problems.

But Birmingham City Council's planning committee rejected the scheme prompting fears the site, which has been plagued by fly-tipping and travellers, could remain abandoned for another decade.

The council has allocated the plot as a Regional Investment Site more suited to an office-type development and believe the land could be significant towards boosting economic growth in the area.

Officers instead want Aldi to locate a supermarket next to Smyths Toys in the newly developed Longbridge town centre but this has descended into a dispute with the German retail giant which disagrees that it is suitable - even though they admitted to enquiring about the site.

Council officials subsequently argued the supermarket chain was being inflexible.

They recommended the bid for a store at Bristol Road South be refused - a decision ultimately followed today (Thursday, August 2) by councillors on the committee.

But one member, Cllr Gareth Moore, expressed concerns.

He said: "I am surprised this is down for refusal. It has been long neglected for a significant period of time.

"I appreciate it is a Regional Investment Site as it has been for many years but nothing has come forward.

"Are any other plans coming forward for this site? We could be faced with seeing this site left vacant for another decade."

Barry Robinson, a resident from the area, said many locals were on low incomes and would welcome the prices Aldi is renowned for.

Aldi purchased the land 14 years ago and attempted - unsuccessfully - to gain permission for a supermarket in 2007.

A spokesman said they had been trying to engage with St Modwen, which owns the alternative site next to Smyths, about acquiring it since last year but accused the company of not engaging with them.

Regarding the Bristol Road South plot he said: "How long will the site remain vacant before the council realise what they desired is not achievable and that some development is better than nothing at all.

"The site is in a poor state subject to fly-tipping and illegal occupation and is crying out for investment from Aldi.

"The site is not viable for high quality office development, the allocated use, and has been unsuccessfully marketed for that use for years.

"In contrast it is an ideal location for an Aldi store."