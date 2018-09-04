Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mayor Andy Street believes that being the first region in the country to roll out 5G technology could be a 'real advantage' in Birmingham's bid to become the home of Channel 4.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that the West Midlands had won a £75m government contract to become the UK’s first large-scale 5G testbed.

Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton will all become 5G 'hubs' after beating off 18 other bids to win the national competition, with the £75m of public money set to be at least matched by the private sector.

The technology is expected to be ten times, and as much as one hundred times faster than its predecessor 4G, with huge implications for the West Midlands.

From medical care to autonomous vehicles to download speeds, the technology could be set to revolutionise many aspects of life in the region.

And, with Channel 4 executives set to visit Birmingham this week ahead of their final decision, the mayor believes that the creative industries could be one of the biggest benefactors.

"If you are in the creative industries, you could be producing a little film maybe, and you'll want to send it to the commissioner," said Mr Street.

"And again, the whole question about the reliability of the digital network is absolutely critical. If we are the area of the country with the best digital network, it's clearly got to be a real advantage for those creative industries.

"If you think about how both the City of Culture and Commonwealth Games will actually be consumed, visually, it'll probably be in this way. Tokyo are already talking about their Olympics being done in this way.

"So there are some really practical things within the creative industries that will be helped by this."

Mr Street described the 5G bid as less understandable on paper than the Channel 4 bid, but nonetheless one that the region had to win.

And he thinks that we will only truly appreciate the difference 5G has made to our lives when we look back on it in five years time.

"I think we must look back on the question of 'why is this important for the West Midlands' in five years time," he said.

"And I'm prepared to hedge a bet that 5G will almost become the accepted norm of technology.

"But if I just try to explain the difference. Let's take the whole question of autonomous vehicles as a really good example.

"You cannot have dropouts in that network from an unreliable 4G signal. You will know from driving around the West Midlands that that is a bit of a problem, and in an autonomous vehicle, which relies on connectivity, that wouldn't be safe.

"This is about a technology that gives utter reliability, that's why it's a game changer, and that's why it's very important that we won the bid."

Minister for Digital Margot James was at Queen Elizabeth hospital to make the announcement, speaking to doctors and medical staff about how the technology could help in their industry.

And she was keen to highlight the international impact being one of the first with 5G could have for Britain.

“5G has the potential to dramatically transform the way we go about our daily lives," she said.

"And we want the citizens of the UK to be amongst the first to experience all the opportunities and benefits this new technology will bring.

"The West Midlands Testbed, which is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, will be instrumental in helping us realise this ambition.”