The decision not to build a velodrome for the 2022 Commonwealth Games has come under further scrutiny this week - after a string of emails between officials were uncovered.

The emails, which were exchanged between officials from Birmingham City Council, the Commonwealth Games Federation and Sport England, shed light on the decision to hold track cycling events at London’s Olympic Park.

And they further bring into question the level of consideration given to the possibility of building a new velodrome in the West Midlands for the games.

The emails were made public following a Freedom of Information request, with the names and email addresses of several of the individuals redacted.

But there is no reference to any in-depth study or precise figures throughout the exchange, with several ‘estimates’ made by officials from all sides.

One reads: “I spoke with [name redacted] on this topic briefly and we agreed that, strategically, the business case for building a velodrome in the West Midlands doesn't stack up,” while another states that “a 4,000 seat velo would probably cost you a minimum of £40‐50m.”

The emails also include several references to FOI requests received by Birmingham Council from members of the public, asking why the decision was made not to build a new facility.

In one, a council representative states: “We are getting a lot of FOIs on why we are not building a velodrome. Are you happy to say that both British Cycling and Sport England have confirmed that there are sufficient competition velodromes in the country, and therefore building a new one would not be supported?

“Also do you have an estimated cost of building one and the ongoing running cost? I have £30m in my head , which I have picked up from conversations , but no real grounds to confirm that.

“Also on running costs, Glasgow's new facility is costing millions to run, but again, have no real concrete information. If you could point in the right direction to quote some defendable facts that would be really helpful.”

One email even mentions conducting a "quick feasibility study" on the possibility of building a new velodrome “if the pressure continues.”

The email exchange also makes reference to potential reasons behind the decision not to build a velodrome.

One talks about the potential market for velodromes in the UK, referencing the "negative impact on Manchester from the opening at Derby."

Another mentions how the velodrome in Manchester "was “losing” about £250k pa and that excluded any cost of capital."

However, no official figures were referenced.

Cycling enthusiast and local campaigner Charlie Dickens has been one of the most vocal supporters of the campaign to build a velodrome from day one, and even started a petition which has so far garnered over 5,000 signatures.

And he believes that the email exchange just shows that there was never any real consideration given to the possibility of building a new velodrome in the West Midlands.

"The email exchange is utterly scandalous," he said.

"All of the emails are dated in 2018 and neither Sport England nor Birmingham City Council have given any evidence to suggest they were in contact when the initial plans for the Games were being put together.

"The email exchanges show that if 'pressure continues' from our campaign then Sport England and Birmingham City Council can rush through a 'quick feasibility study'.

"But this is all after announcing the Games, rather than doing this as part of the planning process.

"This shows utter contempt for cycling fans in the West Midlands who have been told that their considerations were being addressed yet the evidence shows this was simply not the case."

Last week, Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward addressed the debate over a new velodrome.

He said: "Origin Sports Group was appointed in January 2017 through a competitive process, to carry out a feasibility study for Birmingham hosting the Games.

"Following conversations with Sport England and British Cycling, it was concluded the country did not have the demand for a further permanent competition velodrome, which would have cost £50 million, and therefore a more cost-effective temporary option should be explored.

"Looking at this issue from a purely economic standpoint, the construction of a £50 million velodrome would have made staging the Games, as a whole, an unviable proposition."