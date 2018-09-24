The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nearly £1.5 million could be spent on improving cycleways and canal towpaths if a plan to be discussed by Sandwell Council is successful.

The scheme, paid for by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership and government grants, will be presented to members of the Economy, Skills, Transport and Environment Scrutiny Board this week.

It includes plans to improve cycling links to local railways and tram stations across the borough.

The borough’s strategic transport bosses have produced the Cycle Infrastructure Programme which they hope will be completed over the next two years and encourage people to become more active and reduce poor air quality in the borough.

The plans include:

Towpath resurfacing works on the Birmingham Canal between Smethwick Galton Bridge and West Bromwich Street in Oldbury and to continue the link up to the Dudley boundary,

Improvements to pedestrian and cycle access to Sandwell and Dudley railway station via Bromford Lane,

Resurfacing works on the towpath of Tame Valley Canal between Rushall Junction and Hill Farm bridge to continue in the direction of Tipton and later to the Walsall Canal,

The creation of a segregated pedestrian and cycle route from Navigation Lane to Tame Bridge Parkway station along Walsall Road.

The programme plans for eight separate but interlinked projects, the largest of which is towpath improvements on the Birmingham Canal between West Bromwich Street, Oldbury and Sandwell/Dudley border at a cost of £1.18 million.

The majority of funds will be provided by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership with additional cash from the Government’s Integrated Transport Block.

Cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, Cllr Paul Moore, said: “We want the canal network to play a significant role in providing safe, off-road links for people who want to cycle to get to work, to link cycle paths with public transport and for people cycling as a leisure activity."

Councillors will now discuss the scheme at their meeting on September 27.