Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham's bin service has 'significant problems' despite a purported 99 per cent collection rate, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Deirdre Alden (Cons, Edgbaston) dismissed the notion the department was performing well and estimated around 1,000 bins were missed every week.

She also expressed alarm at more than 35 per cent of waste going to landfill in a single month.

Yesterday (Tuesday, September 4) the city council's Housing and Neighbourhoods overview and scrutiny committee was told that more than 99.8 per cent of waste and recycling was collected in April, May and June - just shy of the 99.9 per cent target.

But Cllr Alden was sceptical of the statistic.

She said: "Missed collections are the bugbear of all councillors.

(Image: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

"People come to them when they have tried the call centre and they get nowhere.

"They get promises, they get told it's been done even and it is still sitting outside of their houses and they come to us and it happens week in and week out.

"While 99 per cent sounds quite good, if it is about 1,000 missed collections a week is not very good for them.

"My experience is that it is the same people again, again and again, and that I think is because of these targets."

She argued that residents living in between commercial properties, those based on long lanes and vulnerable people who have been granted assisted collections were often the ones whose bins were not collected on time because they took longer.

Cllr Alden added: "The most vulnerable people in our city should be getting the best collection service and they are getting the worst.

"There is more behind this, on the surface it may look like a good story but we as councillors know there are significant problems and I don't think they should be hidden that way."

She was similarly unimpressed at been told that the amount of waste sent to landfill had reduced from 36 per cent in April to 20 per cent in June stating that the figure had been down to seven per cent in the past.

Presenting the figures Lesley Ariss, head of business management and support for Place (including waste services), vowed to provide more detailed performance statistics at future meetings.

However she was unable to comment on why such a high proportion of waste had been sent to landfill saying she wanted to establish the facts behind the issue before reporting back to councillors.