Looking for a city break or a day out? Try The City of Dreaming Spires, also known as Oxford.

Famous for its history and renowned University, Oxford is an inspirational setting and has been the home to royalty and scholars alike.

Now a lively cosmopolitan town, Oxford is just over an hour away from the busy heart of the Midlands.

To help you explore Oxford, CrossCountry trains are giving 1 lucky reader the chance to win a pair of First Class return train tickets for travel between Birmingham New Street and Oxford on the CrossCountry network.

Travel will need to be completed by 31 August 2018.

To be in with a chance of winning just answer the following question:

What is Oxford known as?

The City of Dreaming Spires The City of Sleeping Spires The City of Waking Spires

Not a winner? You can buy tickets for any rail journey with no booking fee at www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk. Or download the Train Tickets app for free by visiting your app store or by texting TRAVEL to 87080.

Terms and conditions

The prize is for 1 winner, winning a pair of complimentary Return First Class tickets for travel starting at Birmingham New Street Railway Station and ending at Oxford Railway Station on the CrossCountry network. The winner may choose either open return tickets (without a reservation) or tickets for travel on specific dates.

A claim form will be issued by CrossCountry to the winner which should be completed and returned to CrossCountry using the contact details on the form. CrossCountry will post the tickets to the winner within 10 working days of receiving the winner’s fully completed form.

Dates and times of travel are subject to availability at the time of travel and/or booking.

Return First Class train tickets are for use on CrossCountry services only, the CrossCountry route map is available to view here.

Travel must be completed on or before the 31/08/18.

Tickets are for travel on CrossCountry train services only and will not be accepted by other train operators.

CrossCountry will not take responsibility for any lost tickets and replacements cannot be issued.

CrossCountry ticket terms and conditions apply to the use of any ticket. A copy of these can be found at http://www.buytickets.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/terms.aspx.

The National Rail Conditions of Travel apply for travel on all CrossCountry trains. A copy of these can be found at http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/static/documents/content/NRCOC.pdf.