The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you love a nice glass of vino, then prepare yourself for a wine extravaganza.

The Love Wine festival is coming to Birmingham in November.

Love Wine festival is on Saturday November 11, featuring assorted drinks, artisan foods, wine-related gifts and of course lots of wine!

The event will take place rather aptly above the Bacchus Bar (named after the Roman god of wine) at the city centre Burlington Hotel.

The Vineyard Cellars – the UK’s leading importer of boutique wines from California – will be exhibiting as part of Wines of California.

A Love Wine spokeswoman said: "The emphasis is on fun and helping wine drinkers find the wines they like, with the added bonus of being able to stock up for Christmas and buy a present or two as well.

"For those who would appreciate a little extra guidance, Masters of Wine and professional wine communicators will be hosting wine walks and masterclasses."

Wine writer, Simon Woods, author of I Don’t Know Much About Wine But I Know What I Like and The World’s Shortest Wine Book, will be among the speakers.

Wine professional and wine expert for BBC’s Radio WM Laura Clay said: "The day will be about having a relaxed, informal and fun approach to wine.

"We want visitors to the festival to learn and discover, to broaden their wine horizons but to do so in a way they will enjoy and remember."

The one of the exhibitors is Vineyard Cellars – the UK’s leading importer of boutique wines from California – exhibiting as part of Wines of California.

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2017

Times: Session 1 is from 12pm to 3pm Session 2 is from 4pm to 7.pm

Venue: Burlington Hotel, New Street, Birmingham

Tickets: £20 for Session 1, £25 for session 2.

To get 20% off your ticket price please quote code LW17.

For more info visit here