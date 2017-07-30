Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest new bar and restaurant has opened in Birmingham, "bringing something different" to the city's already impressive food and drink scene.

Independent craft beer bar Thorp17 has opened inside the former Stageside Bar & Restaurant opposite Birmingham Hippodrome .

Housed in the same building upstairs is Meat Shack - an eatery serving up burgers of flilthy dripping goodness.

Meat Shack founder Paul Collis had previously served up his burgers to much acclaim as a regular vendor at Digbeth Dining Club.

(Image: Adam Andrew Hayes)

Now he has set up his first permanent eatery managed by Gary Anderson, who previously worked behind the bar at Gingers at Purnell's Bistro. (see video above)

(Image: Adam Andrew Hayes)

Thorp17 is the first permanent site for city company BarAway, which has specialised in creating pop-up bars at live events from food to music and sport.

Owner Anthony White told us: " I had been looking for a site for a couple of years then discovered this place was available. There is so much amazing space here on the ground floor and I knew upstairs would be perfect for a restaurant concept to move in.

(Image: Sanjeeta Bains)

"I knew Paul was looking for a permanent place so this will work as a partnership. Thorp17 is more a late night venue We have a 4am licence but burgers in Meat Shack will be available until 10pm"

The Thorp17 bar interior is all exposed brickwork and cool simplicity apart from a large mural from Birmingham artist Gent 48

General manager Mark Pascoe told us: "Thorp17 is an interesting concept for Birmingham, we've got the pop up restaurant upstairs and a bar from a pop up events company downstairs - so we're hoping it will bring a different feel and vibe than most venues in the city. "

(Image: Sanjeeta Bains)

" It's great the Hippodrome has embraced us as their new local! We've already had the cast of Miss Saigon come in and wishing us luck. They will be coming over for a few drinks after their show finishes.

"We just want to create a relaxed atmosphere and there is nothing like that around this part of town. We want a very relaxed chilled vibe. The bar is family friendly until 9pm. Later in the night we'll have DJs but we still want to keep a laidback atmosphere. "

"As we have a 4pm licence we'll be looking at booking live music and acoustic acts.

"You're welcome to bring your kids down and experience the burgers and then the parents can experience the beers."

(Image: Adam Andrew Hayes)

The bar has an amazing selection of craft beers including 'Green Monkey' Craft Lager by Joule's Brewery in Market Drayton is exclusively to the city.

Other beers include includes Anchor Steam, Pinky Blinder Gold, Guinness, Wolf Rock, Sharps Pilsner and ciders lovers can enjoy Sharps Orchard Cider.

Thorp17 is open Thursdays to Sunday 12 to 4am

Meat Shack is open Thursdays to Sunday 12 to 10pm

Thorp Street, B5 4AU

