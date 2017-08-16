The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary Birmingham nightclub Snobs could be opening even later and offering more nights out - including a new night on Thursdays.

The club, which moved to a new home in Smallbrook Queensway three years ago, has applied to Birmingham City Council to extend its alcohol licence to stay open until 6am on some nights.

Snobs currently runs a bar every day of the week while club nights are Wednesdays and Fridays until 3.30am and Saturdays until 4am.

Its licence application is asking the council for permission to serve alcohol until 4am from Sunday to Wednesday and until 6am from Thursday to Saturday.

If granted, the club would be able to offer more nights out during the week which would appeal to Birmingham's growing student market.

The city has seen a surge in recent years in major city centre student accommodation developments at Aston University and in the Gun Quarter while Birmingham City University is building a new campus in Eastside.

Snobs closed its doors on its old home in Paradise Circus in September 2014 and opened in its current base just a few days later after owners carried out a £2 million renovation project.