The San Carlo Group has exclusively revealed to the Birmingham Mail, it is opening a second Fumo eatery in the city centre.

After launching Fumo on Waterloo Street in 2012, the group will open a new £1million Fumo on the top floor of Selfridges, replacing Searcys Balcony Bar and Brasserie.

Fumo restaurant and bar at Selfridges will open in late October, serving up Italian small plates known as cicchetti, using ingredients mainly sourced from produce markets in Milan.

The £1million restaurant will have a feature bar serving Laurent Perrier champagne as well as the same specialist quality cocktails, its sister bar and restaurant on Waterloo Street is renowned for.

The original Fumo on Waterloo Street is well known for its glamorous decor and lively atmosphere. It was named Les Routiers Restaurant of the Year 2015 for “exceptional food and impeccable service.”

The Italian family owned and run San Carlo Group was founded in Birmingham by former hairdresser Carlo Distefano.

Mr Distefano, who lives in Barnt Green, opened his first eponymously named restaurant in Temple Street back in 1992. The flagship eatery, which has welcomed hundreds of sporting stars and celebrities over the years, is now part of a global restaurant empire.

There are currently 17 San Carlo Group restaurants in the UK as well as restaurants overseas in Qatar, Bahrain and Bangkok.

The new Fumo at Selfridges in the Bullring joins Fumo Waterloo Street Birmingham, Oxford Street in Manchester and the most recent Fumo which opened in St Martins Lane, London last September.

Dishes on the Waterloo Street restaurant menu include tagliolini lobster, cod Vicentina - Venetian style cod, homemade gnocchi truffle (crispy gnocchi with cheese fondue with truffle), Guazzetto di cozze e vongole (mussels and clams with tomato sauce, chilli and white wine) and tuna tartare.

Fumo at Selfridges opens in the Bullring this autumn.

