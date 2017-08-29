Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Full details of the updated route for the Vélo Birmingham 100-mile cycle ride have been confirmed.

The cycling sportive, which will attract 15,000 participants, takes place on Sunday September 24 and will start and finish on Broad Street in Birmingham city centre.

The fully-closed route will take cyclists on a journey through Worcestershire via Sandwell and Dudley, plus a new 20-mile section through Staffordshire, before returning to the finish line in Broad Street. See map below and guide to road closures.

The new stretch will pass via Staffordshire towns and villages like Kinver, Wombourne and Trysull, taking in famous local landmarks including Stourton Castle, Kinver Edge and Highgate Common.

Another key change to the route will see riders pedal through Droitwich Spa, instead of heading towards Cutnall Green, before joining up with the A448 in Worcestershire.

Post-race celebrations will then be held in the Barclaycard Arena.

Vélo Birmingham has issued more than 250,000 letters to residents and businesses along the route which include in-depth information about the updated route and road closures.

The entire route of the ride is closed to traffic and businesses and residents based on or near the course are advised to visit velobirmingham.com/road-closures to discover the updated road closure timings and how best to navigate around them on the day.

The updated route has been agreed in partnership with councils in Birmingham , Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Sandwell and Dudley plus emergency services and transport operators.

During the day, the riverside town of Bewdley in Worcestershire is planning to stage a family festival on the day while the 'Halesowen in Bloom' committee is preparing a painted bike display around its town centre.

The Wolverley Beer Festival and Gardeners Arms in Droitwich are also hosting events.

More than £1 million is expected to be raised for good causes including official charity partners Alzheimer's Society, NSPCC, Cure Leukaemia and Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity.

Jon Ridgeon, executive chairman of Vélo Birmingham's organisers CSM Active, said: "We're delighted to confirm full details of Vélo Birmingham's updated route which I'm sure will further whet the appetite of the 15,000 cyclists gearing up to take part.

"The route is truly spectacular and it is great to hear that so many of our participants will be riding to fundraise for a range of extremely worthwhile causes."

General entries have sold out but there are still places available through charity partners and the Business 100 event to be in with a chance of riding alongside former England rugby captain Martin Johnson.

Supported by the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and Birmingham Post, the Vélo Birmingham Business 100 offers the chance to have a VIP experience.

Limited places in the Business 100 event are left so visit velobirmingham.com/business-100 for more details and to secure a place.

Anyone wishing to volunteer during the weekend of the sportive can register their interest here.