How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

What's On

Your guide to everything in Birmingham

These are the road closures for the Great Birmingham 10K 2017

  • Updated
  • By

People will line the streets of Birmingham city centre in their droves on April 30

Hazel Williams takes on her first ever 10K challenge aged 70
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K will take place on Sunday, April 30, bringing scores of fitness aficionados and exercise enthusiasts to Birmingham as part of the one-day-only event.

People will line the streets of Birmingham city centre in their droves, as the event takes runners and participants past landmark city locations.

With runners and their families taking to the streets to take in the sights, it is perhaps unsurprising there are road restrictions planned.

Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K organisers say: "Ensure you plan your journey to the start line in advance of the big day as there will be a number of road closures in place and your usual routes into the city may not be available."

If you are out and about in the city this weekend, be sure to make note of the road restrictions, which are set to be in place at varying times on Sunday, April 30.

Great Birmingham 10K

The entry deadline for people to sign-up for the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K and still receive their run numbers through the post has been extended to Monday, April 24 at 10am .

People can still sign up for the 10K throughout next week but will have to collect their running packs from the new Up and Running store at the Grand Hotel building in Birmingham city centre.

You can sign up here.

Road closures

Road

Closure Time

Reopening Time

Jennens Rd

Into City – 05:00

Out of City – 05:00

Into City - 14:15

Out of City– 12:30

Curzon Street

05:00

16:30

Cardigan St

09:45

14:15

Moor St Queensway

09:00

12:30

Park St

09:00

14:15

Digbeth High St

09:00

14:15

Moat Lane

09:00

12:30

(from Upper Dean St)

Bradford St

07:30

14:00

Barford St

07:30

14:00

Moseley St

07:30

14:00

Charles Henry St

07:30

14:00

MacDonald St

07:30

14:00

Bishop St

07:30

14:00

Gooch St

07:30

14:00

Sherlock St

07:30

14:00

Belgrave Island

07:30

13:45

Pershore Rd (from Belgrave Middleway to Edgbaston Rd)

07:30

13:45

Edgbaston Rd (from Pershore Rd to Willows Rd)

09:00

13:00

Most Read in What's On

  1. What's On News
    These are the road closures for the Great Birmingham 10K 2017
  2. Music
    Andy Wickett: the Duran Duran star who never was
  3. BBC
    Husband-and-wife team to become BBC WM's first high profile British-Asian presenters
  4. Acocks Green
    The extraordinary rise and fall of Birmingham's Olympic champion ice skater
  5. Library of Birmingham
    Birmingham micro sculptor Willard Wigan hopes to create micro Madame Tussauds inside Library of Birmingham

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

The university's new sports complex and pool will open next month
  1. University of Birmingham
    Opening date revealed for Birmingham's new 50m swimming pool
  2. Virgin Trains
    Virgin Trains teams up with French operator for HS2 bid
  3. Regional Affairs
    £45 million council housing investment through new Brummie Bonds scheme
  4. Solihull
    Tech company finds new home in Solihull
  5. Regional Affairs
    Ex John Lewis boss splashes £1 MILLION on campaign to be Birmingham's mayor
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor