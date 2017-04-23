These are the road closures for the Great Birmingham 10K 2017

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K will take place on Sunday, April 30, bringing scores of fitness aficionados and exercise enthusiasts to Birmingham as part of the one-day-only event.

People will line the streets of Birmingham city centre in their droves, as the event takes runners and participants past landmark city locations.

With runners and their families taking to the streets to take in the sights, it is perhaps unsurprising there are road restrictions planned.

Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K organisers say: "Ensure you plan your journey to the start line in advance of the big day as there will be a number of road closures in place and your usual routes into the city may not be available."

If you are out and about in the city this weekend, be sure to make note of the road restrictions, which are set to be in place at varying times on Sunday, April 30.

The entry deadline for people to sign-up for the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K and still receive their run numbers through the post has been extended to Monday, April 24 at 10am .

People can still sign up for the 10K throughout next week but will have to collect their running packs from the new Up and Running store at the Grand Hotel building in Birmingham city centre.

You can sign up here.

