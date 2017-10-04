The video will start in 8 Cancel

A quirky city centre restaurant with moss on its walls and a country pub are among the new entries in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2018 out now .

The much lauded Wilderness restaurant in Dudley Street has now upped its foodie credentials with recognition from the Michelin inspectors.

The Guide describes The Wilderness as “A small, casual restaurant located in the avant-garde Birmingham Open Media gallery. The enthusiastic team serve artfully presented set menus which marry just a few local and home-grown ingredients in playful combinations.”

Overall the eatery was given a Michelin plate rating of “good cooking - fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”

Formerly known as Nomad, The Wilderness started life as a pop- up before opening a permanent place in 2016. Run by chef Alex Claridge this quirky venue serves fine dining food in a very basic setting but the theatre of the dining experience has wildly impressed foodies.

There is currently a six week waiting list for a table for two. And we imagine that is going to get even longer now. The restaurant is due to move to Bennetts Hill early next year.

Another new Midlands entry is The Boat Inn in Lichfield.

Brummie chef and UCB graduate Liam Dillon took over the kitchen six months ago, serving fine dining food in a cosy pub setting.

The Guide said: “This old roadside hostelry was once backed by a canal and its walls are filled with black and white photos of the area’s locks. Colourful, eye-catching dishes are modern, refined and allow local ingredients to shine.

The Boat Inn was also given the Good Cooking Michelin plate rating. “Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”

The Michelin Guide first published in 1909, is the oldest European hotel and restaurant reference guide. It awards Michelin stars for excellence to a select few fine dining restaurants.

There are currently four Michelin starred restaurants in Birmingham, one in Solihull and one in Warwickshire.

The Guide also recognises places that although not Michelin star standard, produce quality cooking such as The Wilderness and The Boat Inn.

Michelin stars aside, these are the other 10 Midlands eateries that are among the best restaurants in the UK as described the Guide

Asha’s

Michelin inspectors described this Indian eatery as “A stylish, passionately run Indian restaurant with exotic décor; owned by renowned artiste/gourmet Asha Bhosle.

It added: “Extensive menus cover most parts of the Subcontinent, with everything cooked to order. Tandoori kebabs are a speciality.”

12-22 Newhall Street, Birmingham

Lasan

Another Indian eatery, this restaurant is currently undergoing a facelift but certainly impressed Michelin inspectors.

The guide describes it as: “An industrial-style restaurant in an old Jewellery Quarter art gallery. Original cooking takes authentic Indian flavours and delivers them in creative modern combinations; there are some particularly interesting vegetarian choices.”

1355 Stratford Road, B28 9HW

Opus

This well established Birmingham restaurant always delivers on quality.

Michelin said: “A very large and popular restaurant with floor to ceiling windows; enjoy an aperitif in the cocktail bar before dining in the stylish main room or at the chef’s table in the kitchen. The daily menu offers modern brasserie dishes.”

54 Cornwall Street, B3 2DE

Turners of 69

Although this place lost its Michelin star in the 2018 guide it still features as a place Michelin inspectors recommend.

They say: “A cosy, elegant restaurant in a suburban parade; its walls covered in mirrors etched with the chef’s name, which reflect the chandeliers. Classically based, seasonal cooking allows good ingredients to speak for themselves.”

69 High Street, B17 9NS

Andy Waters at Resorts World

Andy has Michelin credentials, having previously been given a star at his Edmunds restaurant in Henley in Arden before he later moved to Birmingham.

He opened his Resorts World restaurant two years ago.

Inspectors said: “Unusually set in a shopping centre, beside the cinema, is this comfy, formal restaurant run by an experienced chef - ask for one of the booths. Traditional cooking is given a personal touch; the 2 course lunch menu is good value.”

Floor One, Resorts World, Pendigo Way, B40 1PU

Forest

This restaurant sits inside a Victorian bouqtiue hotel in Dorridge.

Inspectors said:“Surprisingly stylish restaurant located in a 19C hotel opposite the railway station: choose the bar-lounge for unfussy classics or head to the dining room for ambitious dishes with interesting modern twists. Cooking is accomplished and well-judged. Comfortable, contemporary bedrooms complete the picture.”

25 Station Approach, Dorridge B93 8JA

Four Seasons

This is Swinfen Hall Hotel’s restaurant, a regular winner of Staffordshire awards which has also captured the hearts of the Michelin inspectors.

“An impressive classical dining room with original wood panelling and a superbly ornate ceiling, set within the grand surroundings of Swinfen Hall. Elaborate modern cooking uses meat from the estate and veg and herbs from the walled garden.”

Lichfield WS14 9RE

Boot Inn

One of Lapworth’s most popular pubs and a regular haunt for foodies looking for really fine pub grub.

“A big, buzzy pub boasting a large terrace, a traditional quarry-floored bar and a modern restaurant. Dishes range from sandwiches, picnic boards and sharing plates to more sophisticated specials. You can eat in a tepee in the summer!”

Old Warwick Rd, Lapworth B94 6JU

The Trooper

The second Lichfield pub to get a mention in this year’s guide.

It describes itself as Staffordshire’s premier steak house and the inspectors were impressed by them.

“Feast like a Roman general after battle on mature steaks including Wagyu fillet and 24oz rib-eye on the bone. Pizzas are cooked to order in a wood-fired oven and there’s a huge selection of pub classics and sharing boards too.”

Watling St, Wall WS14 0AN

Bilash

This smart contemporary restaurant is well-established and has several generations of the same family involved. Appealing, original menus offer South Indian and Bangladeshi dishes, crafted only from local and homemade produce.

No 2 Cheapside, Wolverhampton WV1 1TU