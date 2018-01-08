The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you’re a fan of Renato, Arco, Loco and Desco, you’ll be pleased to know a new Loungers cafe bar is opening in the heart of Solihull.

The cafe company is best known for its cosy snugs for decadent hot chocolates, cool and quirky interiors and airy outdoor spaces.

Having started out as a small independent chain, Loungers seems to be growing by the day.

There are now cafes in Harborne, Kings Heath and Sutton Coldfield and there are talks of the group taking over Prezzo in Moseley too.

There is already a Desco Lounge in nearby Shirley.

Now, the company is opening a new cafe bar in Solihull on March 14.

It will be called Paramo and will be on Solihull High Street in what we believe was formerly a Shoe Zone shop.

A spokesman for Loungers said: “The builders are currently hard at work finishing off Paramo Lounge in time for our opening on 14th March!

“Our Lounge will be a home from home, offering delicious food and drinks, all day, on your doorstep.

“We exist to bring people together and our unique atmosphere changes hour by hour with each new wave of customers.

“We are proud of our Lounge and its community and our aim is simple: every customer leaves happy.”

Paramo looks set to offer Cheeky Mondays designed to make “Mondays less rubbish” where you can get a free drink or pudding with any special, main or burger purchased from 5pm.

And there will be Tapas Tuesdays where you can order three tapas plates and a glass of wine for £9.95 after 5pm plus a weekday breakfast club where you’ll be able to have a lounge or veggie breakfast with a coffee or tea for £7.25 until 12pm.

The main menu is likely to be filled with treats like chorizo hash, smoked haddock and potato cake, bang bang chicken noodles, tapas and superhero burgers.

For kids, there’s generally a Little Loungers menu featuring baked mac’n’cheese, cheese toasties and sausages plus a good selection of games, books and colouring pencils to keep them occupied.

Solihull is in the midst of a restaurant boom with an influx of cafes, bars and restaurants opening in the town.

According to analysis by the Local Data Company (LDC), the suburb saw one of the biggest increases in the number of food and beverage outlets in the year to June 2017, with numbers up more than 30 per cent.

Among restaurants opening in 2017 were Italian restaurant chain Carluccios, which opened in Mell Square last March.

Cocktail bar Revolution opened its doors on December 1 and Boston Tea Party is due to open in early 2018.

The chain has taken over the former Marston’s Ebb & Flow pub cafe in Herbert Road, near to John Lewis.

