A new prosecco bar and steak restaurant is opening in Mere Green – with the promise of a taste of modern Italy and old fashioned England.

As well as offering 16 different types of Italian prosecco, the trendy alternative to French Champagne, the bar will also specialise in afternoon teas with high class pastries, sandwiches and even chocolates all hand made on site.

Local Sutton Coldfield businessman Arron Smith is behind FSK Steakhouse & Prosecco Bar, in partnership with California-based Yorkshireman Alan Rees.

They are already running sister Elite Party Venues on Summer Row in Birmingham including Fleet Street Kitchen and the newly opened The Loft and M Live Lounge & Club, which has replaced Mechu.

FSK Steakhouse & Prosecco Bar is next door to Waitrose.

(Image: Iain Findlay)

It will have a menu that will mirror Fleet Street Kitchen in town, but will really chase the mums and daughters and businesswomen’s market with its afternoon teas with prosecco.

The bar, which also has a patio area overlooking Belwell Lane, will have dining covers for 46 and a total capacity of 250.

It will have live piano music on Saturdays with a view to extending it to other times, too.

Celebrity haven

(Image: Iain Findlay)

The aim is for the Prosecco Bar to create its own celebrity status, too – the owners promise that you will never know who is about to walk in.

Last week, Arron Smith welcomed Arnold Schwarzenneger to Fleet Street Kitchen in Summer Row, where leading guest chef Aktar Islam from the Lasan Group cooked the Hollywood superstar some Argentinian-style steak for a private dinner with fans.

Arron said: “I think Arnold would feel at home if he came in here and saw our display cabinet full of Bottega Gold Prosecco – it looks like a scene could be in one of his movies.

(Image: Iain Findlay)

“And, while Cheshire is famous for Alderley Edge where all the footballers wives go, that’s the kind of evening market we will be after here, too.

“David Beckham... come on down!

“There are lots of footballers from clubs like Wolves and Aston Villa who live in this area and both clubs are now on the up again which is great to see and, in that respect, we want to recreate this site's heyday many moons ago when it was once called Flints.

(Image: Iain Findlay)

“We think that our Prosecco Bar will also really help to lift the area as a destination, though primarily as a local man myself it’s the local market we really want to serve.

“Lots of big names like Gusto are opening in and around the nearby new Lichfield Road shopping centre, Mulberry Walk .

“But they are corporates – I am determined to make people see our Prosecco Bar as somewhere local for them to go as well as offering first class food and drink.”

(Image: Graham Young)

Prices on the prosecco menu start at £5 per 125ml glass.

One of the top-priced drinks on offer will be Bottega Gold at £7.50 for 125ml, £45 for a bottle or £90 for a magnum.

Amarone Delle Valpolicella will cost even more at £110 for a mangum.

Champagne prices peak at £360 for Louis Roederer Cristal.

Meanwhile, Mere Green Gusto plans to open before Christmas.

(Image: Graham Young)

Other restaurants already at nearby Mulberry Walk include Prezzo and Bistrot Pierre.

The new shopping destination also has a M&S Foodhall , Boots and coffee shops including Caffè Nero and Costa Coffee.

Where is FSK's new Prosecco Bar?

(Image: Iain Findlay)

It is next to the local Waitrose supermarket at The Highgate Centre, Belwell Lane, Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield B74 4AB.

Tel 0121 323 2565.

When will it be open?

(Image: Graham Young)

There will be a private opening with dinner guests including model and fourth-time new mum Danielle Lloyd with partner Michael O'Neill on Friday night (September 29).

Former Aston Villa stars Mark Walters and Peter Withe are also on the guest list as well as Rebecca Bennett (wife of Wolves star Ryan Bennett) and India Ward (wife of ex-Wolves' star Stephen Ward, now at Burnley) along with her friends from lifestyle boutique Studio 34 .

It will then officially open to the public at noon on Saturday, September 30, 2017.

The bar will usually open at noon and be open ‘until late’ according to demand on any given day – it has a licence until 4am.