Birmingham is set to welcome its latest Indian street food eatery this week but this one sets itself apart from the rest - in a rather quirky way.

In the past year several Indian street food cafes have popped up in the city but new Mowgli restaurant in Grand Central has something extra special to offer.

The eatery has four wooden swings held by rope for diners to sit on and they're big and sturdy enough to take the weight of adults.

It's a quirky nod to the restaurant's name taken from the character Mowgli from film classic The Jungle Book.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Birmingham's Mowgli is the first UK restaurant to be fitted with the swings - allowing you to swing and scoff at the same time!

The new 364 sq m 140 cover restaurant has a very rustic interior with plenty of exposed brickwork and wood furnishings. The bare stripped back decor is certainly in keeping with the Indian street food theme.

Mowgli's Business Development Coordinator Nick Blair told us: “ We thought adding swings to the Birmingham restaurant would be a really fun idea. We wanted to give something exclusive to Birmingham. But we hope everyone can still eat their food without tiffin boxes flying everywhere!”

The Mowgli chain was founded by former barrister turned food writer Nisha Katona.

In 2014 opened Mowgli Liverpool, followed by Mowgli Manchester in 2015. A second Mowgli in Liverpool opened last year.

Nisha also has a YouTube cooking channel and her daily tweeted recipes have over 23k followers.

One the menu there are two types of tiffin boxes- The Office Workers Tiffin and The Indian School Tiffin.

The Office Worker Tiffin has "four tiers of meat, veg & carb jeopardy chosen by chef as it is in India. £16"

The Indian School Tiffin contains "four tiers of veg & carb jeopardy chosen by mother - she is always right. £14"

Other dishes include sticky wings, roti chip butties and Himalayan style cheese on toast. You’ll allso be able to grab healthy food like gunpowder chicken poppers (made with ginger, garlic, garam masala and fried in a chickpea batter), Goan fish curry and mother butter chicken. There will be vegan dishes on offer too.

Nick added: "Everything is cooked from scratch. Our menu is 100% authentic as Indians would eat. For this reason, opening in such a massively multicultural city like Birmingham is our biggest test yet.

"The other restaurants have done really well but if we can impress Brummies then that’s a huge achievement.”

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

"We don’t serve things like chicken tikka masala - as far as we’re concerned that is more Glaswegian than it is Indian. We’re most famous for our yoghurt chaat bombs. Chaat is very typical street food there is nothing ordinary about the taste.

"Our chaat bombs give diners an explosion of flavour like no other - first you get the taste of the chickpeas and onions, followed by the coldness of the yogurt and then sweetness of the tamarind.

As well as food, Mowgli will also serve up an array of Indian inspired cocktails at a bar at the back of the restaurant.

Mowgli opens on Wednesday, October 18 in Grand Central.

Opening hours are 12-8pm Sundays to Wednesdays and 12 to 10.30pm Thursdays to Saturday