An unusual world record is in the sights of one hardy runner tackling next month's inaugural Birmingham International Marathon.

Steve Edwards is attempting to secure the record for running 800 official marathon races in the fastest average finish time and is poised to complete the feat in Birmingham.

He will join more than 9,000 other runners at the sold-out, 26.2-mile race in the city on October 15.

At the turn of the year, the 54-year-old IT worker required another 39 successful marathon finishes to achieve the world record.

Steve, who was born in Coventry, is raising money for Kate's Home Nursing, a palliative nursing care charity.

He said: "Having decided that I would like to complete this achievement in Birmingham where I ran my 50th marathon back in 1989, it basically meant I had just 41 weeks to do it.

"So, here we are with just weeks to go, I can't believe where the time has gone but I'm really pleased to say that, despite a few injury niggles, everything so far has gone pretty much to plan.

"My average finish time so far this year for 31 marathons is 3hrs 19mins so, as long as I can maintain a similar finish time for my remaining eight marathons, the average time for the 800 will hardly change."

Steve trains mid-week by running, cycling, carrying out core work and doing weights.

He added: "Trying to recover after each marathon to run another one at around 3hrs 15mins to 3hrs 20mins pace each week also gets ever more difficult.

"There are days when I get out of bed wondering how on Earth I'm going to run one mile at that pace let alone 26.2 miles."

His remaining races between now and the big day are in Richmond Park, Hull, Hillingdon and Bournemouth.

Steve added: "I'm just hoping and praying I can stay injury free and healthy which, as time gets nearer, I know I will get ever more nervous.

"I can't tell you how much I'm looking forward to running what will be Birmingham's first marathon since the 1980s.

"I just know the atmosphere will be electric and of course hugely inspiring to be part of an event with close to 10,000 other runners taking part."

The Birmingham International Marathon takes place on the same day as the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon, which means more than 22,000 people are expected to be running in Birmingham.

Starting at Alexander Stadium, the marathon will take in iconic city sights like Villa Park, Selfridges, Edgbaston Stadium and Cannon Hill Park before runners head for the city centre.

The half marathon starts in Jennens Road next to the newly opened Birmingham Conservatoire before taking runners through south Birmingham and back for a city centre finish.

Anyone signing up for the half marathon will get a guaranteed entry window to next year's Birmingham International Marathon.

Entries are open for the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run 2017 at www.GreatRun.org.

There are also junior races on the Saturday October 14 - click through for more details.