Bobby Browns has revealed when it is finally reopening its doors.

The iconic Birmingham nightspot was a regular haunt for celebrities and Brummie party-goers throughout the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s before closing in 2003. In the 1960s it was famous as the Opposite Lock club.

Back in April t he Birmingham Mail revealed builders had begun renovation and refurbishment work inside the famed Gas Street venue ready for its launch back into the Brum nightlife scene.

A spokesman for the canalside club told the Birmingham Mail: “The refurbishment and renovation work has taken longer than expected. The downstairs bar area will open first as the 52 Gas Street bar on December 8. The Bobby Browns club upstairs will open in January.

The spokesman added: “ After the response we got from the article in April , we know there is a lot of affection and nostalgia for Bobby Browns, so we wanted to take our time for the relaunch and make sure it the new year opening night is very special.”

(Image: Birmingham Post and Mail)

Since closing in 2003, there has been several attempts to revive Bobby Browns. In 2008 it was announced the site which encompassed Panama Bar would reopen the club with original Bobby Browns DJ, Darren Bernstein back on board.

At the time he said: “I am over the moon that Bobby Browns is opening again as it was a massive part of my life and it really put Birmingham on the map.

“I started at Bobby Browns when I was 21 in the 1980s and was there on the day it closed in 2003 and I think the place has been sorely missed.”

Birmingham club scene has been hit by a number of big name closures.

The Rainbow and Mechu both closed this year and it was also announced that the building that hosted decades of dancing as home to Electric, Locarno, Powerhouse, Ritzy, Zanzibar, Pulse and Oceana would be demolished to make way for luxury apartments in Hurst Street.