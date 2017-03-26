Latest plans revealed for The Grand as public get first chance to see it

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The historic Grand Hotel is gearing up for its opening in 2018 with some special events allowing the general public access to the hotel for the first time in 15 years.

It all kicks off with the launch night of the 2017 Flatpack Film Festival which will showcase a silent film from an acclaimed filmmaker whose rise to fame coincides with The Grand hotel own heyday in the early 1990s.

This will be followed by another Grand first - a unique foodie experience courtesy of Birmingham restaurant The Wilderness.

Grand Hotel's Grosvenor Suite

The Grand’s lavish Grosvenor Suite will screen works by Spanish silent filmmaker Segundo de Chomón, with acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Stephen Horne playing along from 7.30pm- 10pm on Tuesday, April 4.

And on Wednesday April 5, there will be a bug themed taster menu from Alex Claridge, the experimental head chef at Birmingham restaurant The Wilderness, after a showing of the documentary Bugs - examining why insects are a foodie delicacy in some parts of the world from 8,30pm - 10.30pm.

The opening comes as owners Horton’s Estates revealed its latest plans for the hotel when it opens in 2018.

Exterior view of the Grand Hotel, May 1969

Tony Green, Horton’s Estates chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to open our doors to the public for the first since this great building closed in 2002 for these two special events. The Grosvenor Suite was the centre of civil life in Birmingham and it will be great to see come alive.”

While the Grosvenor Suite has retained its elaborate and stunning historical features, the rest of the 137 year old hotel had fallen into major disrepair and was even close to being demolished in 2003.

In 2012 painstaking work that began restore and renovate it back to its former glory -and in time for its grand 2018 opening.

The Grand staircase is being restored

The Birmingham Mail can reveal that Hortons is currently in the closing stages of negotiations with a luxury four hotel operator to take over The Grand lease to begin fit out of the hotel in the autumn in time for the 2018 opening. The new hotel will have over 170 rooms.

Mr Green said: “We’re not hung up on the star rating. The ratings scheme reflects more on facilities, than on the quality of a hotel. Because of the history of the building, there was too much box ticking involved to be given a five star.

“We’ve remained true to our vision of the The Grand being a world class luxury hotel again.”

Work on The Grand is billed as one the most dramatic hotel renovations in the UK.

A total of £45 million has been spent on renovations. Around £18 million of this money had been spent when we visited The Grand back in August 2016 to see it taking shape.

Grand Hotel's dining room will be restored and renovated

Since then a further £4 million has been spent on work - including the start of building working three new lifts, restoration of the Grand staircase and a lavish new outdoor terrace open to everyone.

Hortons, which built The Grand in the late 1800s, took on the mammoth task of renovating the property as a “labour of love”. It has been at pains to ensure that the new look Grand hotel will have the same world class exclusivity it enjoyed in its heyday.

View from The Grand

The building, designed in French renaissance style, hosted the likes of Sir Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin, Civil Rights leader Malcolm X, Hollywood actor James Cagney and The Rolling Stones.

The main entrance will be on Church Street - not on Colmore Row - in similar fashion to London’s Ritz hotel which has discreet main entrance on a side street to hotel front in Piccadilly Street.

Mr Green said: “The saving of the facade meant we were able to secure a parade of shops, bars and restaurants have taken up units underneath the hotel. All but one unit has been taken.”

Elliott Brown / Flickr Due to the saving of the Grand Hotel facade Colmore Row is resembling at a street in London's Marylebone

Thanks to the restoration of The Grand hotel facade, Colmore Row is pretty much now resembling a street in London’s Marylebone. Recent Grand openings - The Alchemist, Gusto, The Liquor Store and 200 Degrees cafe - have proved hugely popular in adding to the vibrancy of the area.

The Grand has also let offices to businesses including private GP practice Lister Medical Group, further boosting Colmore Row reputation as Birmingham’s most prestigious street. And the hugely anticipated restaurant Gaucho is gearing up to open at 55 Colmore Row in late April.

For tickets inside the Grand for the 2017 Flatpack Festival events on Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5, click here