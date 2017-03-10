It's great for kids and 7 other fantastic reasons to see the City of Birmingham City Orchestra this season

The CBSO is one of the world's great orchestras, weaving musical magic every time they perform.

Whether you've seen them before or it's new to you, here are eight good reasons why you must go and enjoy their work this season.

It's romantic

Music is the food of love

If you're looking for a romantic evening out in town, then look no further.

The intoxicating sounds of the orchestra coupled with some of the most charming music ever written guarantees a lovely night out.

Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances is known for its colour, romance and ravishing tunes. Tickets are priced from just £12.50 so it's a very special alternative to the cinema if you're looking to impress a date. That's coming up on May 17.

It doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

The Symphony Hall

Though £12.50 is very reasonable, there are even less expensive concerts to enjoy. Concerts at the CBSO Centre are relatively inexpensive, with shows like Hess' Quintet for Contrabassoon on May 5 and CBSO Cellos on June 9 coming in at just £10

It's great for kids

Enjoying some fantastic concert isn't just for grown-ups - the CBSO has a number of child-focused events coming up this season and tickets are available now

Music To Move To is a toddler-friendly mini-concert at the CBSO Centre in which the string section provide music for little ones to dance and fidget to.

There's also free craft activities before and after, with a chance to meet the musicians themselves and see the instruments up close.

It's largely sold out, but nab tickets to the March 24 show before they're all gone.

There's an hour-long performance of Peter, Rita and the Wolf at the Symphony Hall on May 14 for those who love a story, and a cool musical safari at the Beast and Bugs concerts on June 30 and July 1 at the CBSO Centre.

It takes you around the world

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) in rehearsals

Music has a special way of transporting you to an entirely different place. Enjoy the sounds of Buenos Aires from your seat at the CBSO Centre when the Quinteto Juan Vassallo perform the Nuevo Tango on March 17.

Or you could take a trip to Spain when Rodrigo's Guitar Concerto comes to the Symphony Hall on March 23. The strum of the guitar will leave you intoxicated!

You can sing along

The CBSO chorus

Forget sitting quietly, enjoy a good sing along when Mendelssohn's Elijah is performed at the Symphony Hall on March 19.

Elijah was written especially for Birmingham in 1846 so it couldn't be better! Everyone's invited to go and sing along to their heart's content under chorus director Simon Halsey MBE.

If you're looking for music more familiar, then the orchestra will be performing British Blockbusters on April 28.

From Atonement to Zulu and everything in between (Wallace and Gromic and The Dam Busters to name a few), you'll definitely find something you'll know.

You'll see some familiar faces

Mr Khan will take you Under the Sitars

Have you ever wondered what songs Mr Khan sings in the shower? We may just be about to find out

The CBSO will play Bollywood favourites, Pakistani classics, Hollywood themes and more when Under The Sitars with Citizen Khan comes to the Symphony Hall on May 19.

Mr Khan (Adil Ray) himself will be presenting, so expect more than just music.

The concert is being recorded, so if you can't make it on the night then you'll be able to hear it when BBC Radio 2's Friday Night is Music Night is broadcast on May 26.

It tugs at your heartstrings

CBSO with Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla (Credit: Benjamin Ealovega)

Rachmaninov's Third is a symphony that strikes emotion into the heart of the listener.

Exiled from Russia, the composer created something so bittersweet and passionate that you have to hear it It will be performed on April 6 and April 8 at the Symphony Hall.

Another emotional thrill-ride is Mahler's Fifth which will be played on April 13 at the same venue. It boasts waltzes and musical love letters. Don't forget the tissues.

You'll hear the greatest music ever written

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO)

They say that Beethoven's Eroica symphony changed music forever, and you'll find out why when it's performed on March 29 at the Symphony Hall. Birmingham's own Jamie Phillips will be conducting.

If Chopin is more your thing, his First Piano Concerto can be heard on April 26.

Swiss pianist Louis Schwizgebel will be performing it in all its glory.

With the promise of Brahms, Schubert, Mozart and more scheduled for this year too, there's something for everyone this season. Make sure you book your tickets now so you don't miss out.