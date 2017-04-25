How we use Cookies
Gaming bar Kongs with 1980s arcade games plans to open in city centre

  • Updated
  • By

Brummies will be able to play Street Fighter 2, Donkey Kong and Pac Man in the new bar on Bennetts Hill as well as ping pong and table football

Independent bars and pubs in Birmingham city centre
Good news for retro gamer fans- there looks like there will be very exciting addition to our city bar scene -where Brummies will be able play 80s and 90s arcade classics.

Kongs will be a bar and amusement arcade all in one and will open in the former home of recruitment agency Brook Street at 20 Bennetts Hill.

A planning application has been put through to Birmingham City Council and Kongs look likely to take over the lease for the building by June.

Kongs of Kings Street on Facebook How Kongs bar in Birmingham might look like
How Kongs bar in Birmingham might look like

As well as arcade games including Street Fighter, Donkey Kong and Pac-Man there will be ping-pong tables and table football. According to the bar website Kongs is about being able to embrace your “inner nerd” - in true retro style.

The bar will serve a range of craft beers, lagers and spirits to enjoy during your afternoon or evening of gaming.

Kongs, Bristol on Instagram Inside Kongs in Bristol
Inside Kongs in Bristol

See pictures of Birmingham's first Disney pub crawl

The brand was founded in 2014 as a quirky independent bar in King Street in Bristol. Describing the inspiration behind opening their first bar, on the website the owners explain: “Playing computer games since we were toddlers and spending most of our working lives working in bars, creating Kongs of King Street was the next logical step.

Kongs of Kings Street, Bristol on Facebook Gamers at Kongs playing a game of Super Mario Kart
Gamers at Kongs playing a game of Super Mario Kart

“An independent Bristol bar, we’ve tried to embrace all the best bits of our youth and what we think makes a great bar.

“Mix some 80s /90s arcade game classics, Ping Pong, table football, tasty food, great beers, local DJ’s and you’ve got KONGS.”

Multiplayer gaming day in full swing! #kongsbristol #gamers

A post shared by Kongs of King Street (@kongsbristol) on

Kongs on Facebook Inside Kongs bar in Bristol
Inside Kongs bar in Bristol

In December last year Kong owners opened their second venue in Cardiff.

Kongs run pop-up kitchen their other venues - so expect lots of popular Brummie local street vendors taking residence in the Kongs kitchen.

Tilt coffee shop in Union street which opened in late 2015 offers crafts beers and has pinball machines. But Kongs will certainly be offering something very different to Bennetts Hill. Nearby pubs include The Sun on the Hill, The Cosy Club and The Lost & Found.

