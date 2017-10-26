The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new fine dining restaurant is opening next month in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

Folium, in Caroline Street, will be serving "modern British dishes in a relaxed and informal atmosphere".

It is led by chef Ben Tesh who has run pop-up residencies at city centre independent café Urban Coffee Company.

The new 28-cover restaurant will be housed in a former print works called Folium which also has apartments to rent above.

Mr Tesh, whose partner Lucy Hanlon will run the front of house operations, has previously worked at Noma in Denmark, once crowned the best restaurant in the world, and Turners in Harborne.

He said the couple decided to keep the name Folium and also the sparse look of the interior to create a more laid-back atmosphere.

"The reaction to my pop-up nights has been amazing so about a year ago I started looking around at venues to open a permanent place," he said.

"I love how pop-ups break down that barrier that separates the chef and customer in most restaurants, allowing me to be really interactive with my customers.

"That is definitely something I want to keep in the new restaurant, that's why it's only 28 covers.

"We want to create an intimate setting.

"We're really trying to bring a restaurant to Birmingham that serves food at the quality of a high-end establishment but in a more casual and relaxed environment.

"We will be working extremely closely with local and British suppliers where possible, offering up plates of food that are really what the UK is about."

Folium will open for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday on November 22.