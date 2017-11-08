The video will start in 8 Cancel

Celebrity chef Antonio Carluccio has died suddenly at the age of 80 - reportedly after a fall at his home.

Known as the ‘godfather’ of Italian gastronomy, the restaurateur was also behind a chain of self-named eateries - with two popular branches in Birmingham.

The chef - Jamie Oliver’s mentor - founded the Carluccio chain in 1999, working it into a £90 million empire with 90 restaurants and more than 3,200 employees.

The 50th branch was opened by the chef himself in Brindleyplace, with a second Birmingham restaurant opening in Grand Central in 2015.

His agent confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Commendatore Antonio Carluccio OBE sadly passed away this morning.”

The Mirror Online reports the celebrity chef passed away following a fall at his home .

“I adored him, we are all devastated,” his publicist said. “His family are so upset. He wasn’t ill, he was on bubbly form when I last saw him.”

Food writer William Sitwell paid tribute to the famed chef on Instagram, writing: “The saddest news. One of the loveliest people, and a really wonderful friend, Antonio Carluccio, has died.

“I will so miss him. He had such warmth and at 80 great energy. It is so sad but what an absolute joy to know that he really was a friend.”

London-based Antonio’s career spanned an epic 50 years, but he was best known for BBC Two’s Two Greedy Italians, which he hosted with fellow Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo.