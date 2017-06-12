British Street Food Awards 2017 is coming to Digbeth Dining Club

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Digbeth Dining Club is hosting the regional heats of the annual British Street Food Awards.

There will be two days of heats on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at Spotlight and Mama Roux in Lower Trinity Street.

Here 15 top street food traders will compete to reach the British Street Food Award finals in September.

Last year Digbeth Dining Club also hosted the finals, which saw Brummie trader Baked in Brick win best of the best for his food, which he serves out of the bonnet of a Mini.

Digbeth Dining Club won Best Street Event in the UK at the awards in 2013 and 2014 and Thai street food vendor Buddha Belly won The People’s Choice in 2016.

Low 'n' Slow street food

Digbeth Dining Club Founder Jack Brabant said: “Since we started in 2012, we have had a fantastic relationship with the British Street Food Awards winning top event ourselves and getting to host the finals last year.

Digbeth Dining Club is always a good weekend spot

“It really has been a sign that Birmingham is a recognised place for some of the best food in the country and across Europe. By bringing the heats back, Brummies get another chance to support the locals and also try amazing street food from across the UK.”

Baked in Brick

British Street Food Awards Founder Richard Johnson added: We’re best mates with Birmingham - and the DDC. Any excuse to get back there. With the winner of last year’s Awards coming from Brum (and he’s back to defend his title), this year’s heat promises to be vintage.

"And the prize is bigger than ever. The winner of the 2017 British Street Food Awards will go and represent Britain in the biggest food fight the world has ever seen in the inaugural European Street Food Awards In Berlin. Please come and support the talent.”

The Bournville Waffle Company will be taking part in the regional heats

Local traders taking part include Baked In Brick and Andy’s Low 'n' Slow.

Check out the full list of vendors taking part in the Midland heats:

Baked In Brick / Low 'n' Slow / The Calabash Tree / Cake Doctor / The Big Greek Bus / The English Indian / Old Granary Pierogi Hereford / Libertine Burger / Mac Daddies / The Middle Feast / Bournville Waffle Co / The Flying Cows / Taste of Persia / Homeboys / Cuepointuk

Friday, 16th June 5pm - 11pm

Saturday, 17th June 12pm - 11pm

Spotlight & Mama Roux’s

For more details on the event here https:// www.facebook.com/events/1948442202053099/

You can buy tickets here