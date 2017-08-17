Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub that brews its own beer on site is opening a new beer garden in Sutton Coldfield.

The Brewhouse and Kitchen pub, which runs bars across the UK, replaced the Mediterranean restaurant Cambaz back in 2015 - and is now set for an expansion.

The new garden - named Hop House - will open in what was formerly a car park at 5pm on Friday, reports the Sutton Coldfield Observer .

Once known as The Cup, it is hoped the new garden at the venue will appeal to beer lovers, with the launch of a new beer Hop House Garden set to mark the occasion.

The pub, famed for its onsite brewery and Sutton-specific ale recipes, will have a beer garden that will include a fire pit, pizza oven shack, 15-litre serve yourself keg tables, outdoor games and cosy covered areas with Wi-Fi and individual power sockets.

Melvin Symmons, General Manager at Brewhouse & Kitchen Sutton Coldfield, said: “We're so excited to be opening our Hop House Garden and launching our new menu!

“There's nothing quite like this in Sutton, and we can't wait for customers to come and enjoy the delights of the new pizza shack, cosy up next to the outdoor fire pit, and pour themselves a pint of our brand new beer from the Keg Table!"

To celebrate the launch, Brewhouse & Kitchen will be running an exclusive competition on their Facebook page from this week, giving lucky diners the chance to win a seat at the Keg Table and pizzas for up to 10 people each week for four weeks.

Customers can check Facebook for details on how to enter.

The launch of the Hop House Garden will take place this Friday (August 18), giving customers a first glance at the garden with free pizza, live music from Electric Pollen, beer tasters and more.