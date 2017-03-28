See inside Sutton Coldfield's chic new restaurant Bistrot Pierre

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Say bonjour to Sutton Coldfield’s latest new restaurant.

French restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre has opened a new eatery at Mere Green.

The restaurant is part of the Mulberry Walk retail and leisure development and comes on the back of the Brindleyplace branch, which opened last summer.

The Mere Green restaurant which also has outdoor seating, looks pretty special with a chic yet cosy decor and traditional Parisian bistro feel.

It joins other eateries in the area including cafe Renato Lounge , Prezzo and Cafe Nero.

Inside Bistrot Pierre in Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield

On the menu there is a selection of French favourites, including steak frites and boeuf bourguignon maison. Another distinctly French dish is tartes flambees traditionnelle - a very light French style pizza from the Alsace region topped with caramelised onions and smoked bacon, and boef braise - slow braised beef with shallots, red wine mushrooms and bacon.

There is also a breakfast menu which includes a full English breakfast as well as a children’s menu along with a children’s activity pack.

The UK wide chain was founded 20 years ago by school friends John Whitehead and Rob Beacham.

Speaking about the new move, Rob Beacham, co-owner for Bistrot Pierre, said: “Mulberry Walk has attracted some of the nation’s most well-known retail and food and drink brands, so we’re thrilled to be part of such an exciting development that will boost the town’s economy.

“The positive feedback we received from people in and around Birmingham after opening our 15th bistrot in the city in July, it was fitting to extend our reach further to the suburbs - and Mere Green is the ideal location.”

Inside Bistrot Pierre, Mere Green

The restaurant group which has 17 bistrots across the UK, also launched its Mon Pierre app this year which rewards customers through collecting points at each visit. These points can be redeemed for a selection of rewards including complimentary drinks, starters, desserts as well as one and two course meals.