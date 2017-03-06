How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

What's On

Your guide to everything in Birmingham

This rum festival is coming to Birmingham this weekend

  • Updated
  • By

The festival is coming to Digbeth this weekend and will showcase over 100 types of rum!

Smugglers Cove Liverpool Guinness Punch
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Nearly time to celebrate all things rum!

The two-day party will take place at The Bond Company in Digbeth this weekend on Saturday, March 11- and Sunday, March 12.

As well as rum there will be exotic street food from around the world including the Caribbean and South America - famous for their rum distilleries.

Lucy Douglas, the founder of the festival, said: “The growth in the rum market and evolution in the variety of flavours and styles has been phenomenal over the last couple of years.

"Having been to some amazing beer festivals and gin festivals we decided to set up something for rum drinkers, somewhere fun where they could try new and exciting rums whilst listening to live music, eating great food and be surrounded by like-minded people.”

So what can we expect?

Sanjeeta Bains Caramalised Rum Punch at The Alchemist
You can enjoy an amazing rum based cocktail

If you’ve been to the Gin Festival at The Bond Company in Digbeth then expect a similar set up but of course instead of gin there will be loads of rum instead, as well as various food that complements the tropical spirit.

On arrival, you will be greeted by a ‘Rum’un’ helper and handed your Rum Festival glass (a gift for you to take home) and a brochure, about all the rums you can try and the suggested garnish to complement your drink.

The festival will be grouped into six rum themed areas - white, golden, dark, navy, spiced or overproofed.

There will be festival helpers on hand to help you choose which type which suits you best.

Throughout the event there will be live entertainment and dancing – including steel drums and salsa and tasty food to buy.

The Bond Company in Digbeth, Birmingham
The Bond Company in Digbeth, Birmingham

According to organisers there will be a specialist cocktail team on hand to mix some tasty rum cocktails.

For more info check out www.therumfestival.co.uk

Tickets start from £7.50 (+ booking fee)

Friday March 10 2017: Evening Session: 6.30pm – 11.30pm

Saturday March 11 2017: Afternoon Session 12.30pm - 5pm

Saturday March 11 Evening Session 6.30pm – 11.30pm

Tickets available here

The event is for over 18s only.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in What's On

Main view of the high-wire course in Cannon Hill Park
  1. Family & Kids
    High-wire adventure course plan for Cannon Hill Park in Edgbaston
  2. What's On News
    Velo Birmingham unveils the route of 100-mile closed cycle race
  3. What's On News
    This rum festival is coming to Birmingham this weekend
  4. University of Birmingham
    The towering success of a 19th century double act
  5. BBC
    Husband-and-wife team to become BBC WM's first high profile British-Asian presenters

Most Recent

Cuba libre is a famous Cuban cocktail made of 2 oz light rum juice of 1/2 limes and Coca-Cola!

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    Major housing plan unveiled at Birmingham hospital site
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: How new £1m Alpha Works project will look
  3. Regional Affairs
    Broad Street apartment block set to be Birmingham's tallest after securing planning approval
  4. Business News
    Thai Edge restaurant in Birmingham's Brindleyplace has closed
  5. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham is a 'major terrorism hotspot' and the problem is getting worse
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor