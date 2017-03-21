Birmingham Pride 2017 announces Dua Lipa as festival headliner

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham Pride organisers have announced Dua Lipa as the headline act for 2017.

The British singer songwriter and model - whose debut album comes out in June - has had major success in the UK and Europe and also in the USA.

Dua Lipa's hit singles in the past 12 months, including Be The One, Hotter Than Hell, and Blow Ya Mind (Mwah), together with collabrations on Sean Paul's No Lie, and Martin Garrix's Scared To Be Lonely, have collectively notched up over 350 million views on YouTube alone.

Born in London to Albanian parents, Dua Lipa saw her single Be The One enter the top 10 in the UK, across Europe and in Australia. It hit No 1 in three European countries.

The 21-year-old has had five UK top 30 hits and her fifth single Blow Your Mind (Mwah) also put her in the US spotlight, hitting the Billboard Hot 100, topping the Billboard Dance Club chart and reaching No 23 on the Billboard Top 40.

The star will be joined by Basement Jaxx, Gabrielle and Jamelia over the weekend, the 21st Birmingham Pride event for the city.

Other artists appearing at the event, which takes place over the spring bank holiday weekend on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, include Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon tour, girl group M.O, X Factor stars Saara Aalto and Louisa Johnson, plus DJ and producer Jonas Blue.

Pride festival director Lawrence Barton said: “There’s such a buzz around already for this year’s Birmingham Pride.

"Every year we bring some of the biggest and best new and retro artist to the festival, and 2017 is no different.

"We're delighted that Dua Lipa will headline the festival, in what is one of our biggest line-ups to date, that also include Basement Jaxx, Gabrielle, Jamelia, Jonas Blue, and M.O. And there's still more acts to announce."

He added: "And we’re delighted to be adopting the theme Love & Pride, recognising and commemorating the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality - a monumental occasion for the LGBT community."

The Birmingham Pride festival, which is the UK’s largest two-day gay festival, last year attracted more than 50,000 party revellers.

The event features a Main Stage Arena, Dance Arena, Cabaret Marquee and Women's Arena, together with funfair rides and all the city's gay bars and clubs.

The festival launches with the Love & Pride-themed Carnival Parade, which sets off from Victoria Square in the city centre at noon on Saturday, May 27.