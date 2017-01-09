How we use Cookies
Birmingham Chinese New Year celebrations in city store will reveal details of new direct flights to Beijing

  • Updated
  • By

Birmingham's Chinese community can find out about new service flying to Beijing four times a week

Birmingham department store House of Fraser is holding a Chinese New Year party for the first time ever.

It will feature Chinese entertainment, drinks and canapes.

The Corporation Street store is hosting the event to help the city's Chinese community find out more about a new direct flight service running to Beijing four times a week.

Those attending the celebration will also have the chance to win two return flights to Beijing.

House of Fraser has teamed up with Hainan Airlines and Manchester Airport for the event, from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday, January 18, in the store's In House Bar.

More than 52,000 people from the West Midlands travel to China each year and used to have to fly from London.

Plans for direct flights from Birmingham Airport were scrapped last summer, with Manchester Airport instead launching a service.

Hainan Airlines started a direct connection in June 2016, flying four times a week from Manchester to Beijing.

The Beijing flight is served by an Airbus 330-300, which has capacity for 292 passengers, 32 of which are business class seats with lie-flat beds.

Hainan Airlines is China’s largest privately-owned airline and since 2011 it has won six consecutive global Skytrax five-star airline ratings.

In addition, Hainan Airlines and Manchester Airport will also be hosting an in-store event on January 21 and 22, where shoppers at House of Fraser can try out the airline's business class service and be treated to Chinese window displays and entertainment.

Parminder Sahota, store manager at House of Fraser Birmingham, said: "Since the launch of the direct route from Manchester we have seen an increase in Chinese tourists visiting Birmingham."

Loic Gao, UK general manager at Hainan Airlines, said: "We are looking forward to showcasing our award-winning product to the people of Birmingham and the West Midlands at our Chinese New Year event.

"Using Manchester Airport, instead of flying indirectly or from London, is a huge advantage for people in the Midlands.

"Not only does it save time for passengers travelling on holiday or on business, it also gives access to a wealth of economic and investment opportunities with one of the world’s biggest economies."

For more information or to register attendance at the Chinese New Year event, go to the online bookings page for the Chinese New Year Celebrations at House of Fraser .

