One of Birmingham’s biggest festivals is on the move to a new home.

The Birmingham Beer and Cider Festival is organised by the Campaign for Real Ale.

For the last few years it has taken place at New Bingley Hall at Hockley Circus – but now it has a much more accessible and central location, as it moves to the Custard Factory in Digbeth.

The festival, also known as Brum Beer Fest, takes place over three days from Thursday, October 26 to Saturday, October 28, from 11am until 10.30pm each day.

It will showcase more than 200 beers, ciders and perries.

The festival makes an effort to support local breweries and to offer more unusual casks. In the past it has welcomed around 6,000 people, served by CAMRA volunteers.

Tickets cost from £10, which includes the entry fee, a festival glass and £3 worth of drinks tokens.

You could also get a super package which includes £13 of drinks vouchers for £20.

Festival organiser Andy Goundry said: “The new venue is easily accessible by bus and it also within walking distance of the city centre, so there’s no problem getting there.”

It follows a ‘next generation’ beer festival for craft beers, held on a rooftop with street food last weekend.

The first three-day Birmingham Beer Bazaar happened at The Studio off New Street.