Armed Forces Day 2017 events in and near Birmingham

This Saturday will see Armed Forces Day 2017 celebrated in honour of thousands of military and non-military soldiers and their families.

But how can you pay tribute to members of the Armed Forces in and near Birmingham?

Here’s what we know is happening, and they include family fun days and cadet training workshops.

Birmingham

Where: Council House, Birmingham, B1 1BD

When: Saturday, June 24, 11am until 4pm

What’s happening: The Royal Navy will take the lead at this event which will begin with a Drumhead Service with regiments of the Armed Forces attending.

There will also be a number of charity stalls from organisations such as War Widows, Help for Heroes, Royal British Legion and Fisher House; displays and activities provided by the three Armed Forces; as well as children’s entertainment.

Find out more here.

Staffordshire

Where: National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire:

When: Saturday, June 24, 9am until 5pm.

What’s happening: As well as a tribute at noon and the Armed Forces Memorial there will be music from the Band of Royal Corps of Signals, historic warplanes soaring overhead during flypasts and a performance from the Defence Medical Services at Whittington’s Field Gun Display team.

There will also be fun family activities, including WWI children’s assault course, climbing walls, mobile cave experience, zip line, WWI replica trench, segways, birds of prey display, children’s crafts and a food and gift fair.

The arboretum will open at 9am and events will run until the venue closes at 5pm.

Younger visitors will be able to complete cadet training activities to receive a certificate and pass out as a full Armed Forces Day cadet.

Following a nationwide search, the Curry family, of Derby, headed by Warrant Office Paul, will take a central role in the day’s proceedings.

For the full programme of activities click here.

Graham Young The striking Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, which is an all year around centre of remembrance

Where: Stafford Road, Cannock,

When: Saturday, June 24, 12noon until 4pm.

What’s happening: A day of fun and entertainment to thank our Armed Forces. The event will feature the Military Wives Choir. George Formby tribute, Cannock Ex Servicemen’s Choir, Fun Fair and lots more.

Free parking and free entry to the event.

Find out more here.

Wolverhampton

When: Saturday, June 24, 1pm until 4pm

Where: Mander Centre, 15 Queen Square, Wolverhampton, WV1 1TH

What’s happening : Wolverhampton will stage an Armed Forces Day celebration in the city centre.

It will include performances, demonstrations, parades, bands and a host of activities for children and young people. A host of events have also be staged in the run up to the event this week, including a flag raising ceremony.

You can find out more here.

Cosford

Inside the Royal Air Force Museum at Cosford

Where: RAF Musuem, Lyssander Avenue, Cosford, Shifnal, TF11 8UP

When: Saturday, June 24, 1.45pm to 2.45pm

What’s happening: To celebrate the contributions made by those who serve and have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces the highly decorated Glebe Symphonic Winds, one of the UK’s leading wind orchestras will be performing an hour long concert.

This “intimate musical performance” will take place in the RAF Museum’s National Cold War Exhibition Auditorium at 1.45pm and will have a very British theme!

Attendance to the concert is free of charge but you will need to pre-register as places are limited.

A voluntary donation of £5 per ticket is encouraged.

Find out more here.

Free entry and free meals for Armed Forces personnel

Drayon Manor Park offers free entry to mark Armed Forces Day

A number of venues are offering free entry and even free meals to the Armed Forces as part of the celebration of the work they do.

These include Drayton Manor Park - find out more here - and Toby Carvery in Birmingham - find out more here - and in Dudley they can get free entry into the leisure centre this weekend - find out more here.

Other events

There’s also a host of events being held in the Armed Forces Day’s name but not on Armed Forces Day itself.

You can find a list of these events to be held in the Midlands here.