Birmingham is once again welcoming a super talented chef to the city.

Tom Shepherd has been appointed head chef of Michelin starred restaurant Adam’s on Waterloo Street.

He joins Adam’s after working the 2 Michelin starred Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham which was recently named 11th best UK restaurant outside London.

Mr Shepherd’s CV also includes a stint at The Latymer Pennyhill Park.

Adam Stokes who had previously won a Michelin star at Glenapp Castle, southwest Scotland, opened Adam’s on Bennett’s Hill in 2013 - as a pop up restaurant.

He won a Michelin star for the city within six months.

After nearly three years in the same location, Adam & Natasha Stokes secured a permanent home on Waterloo Street. A seven-figure sum was invested in the new restaurant underlining the chef's ambition to win a second star.

Adam's restaurant regularly ranks in various UK best restaurants lists. Recently it was a new entry at 52 in the National Restaurant Awards top 100 and was also named among the best in the UK by Harden’s restaurant guide 2017.

Adam Stokes said: ‘We are really excited Tom is joining the restaurant and looking forward to progressing together, we feel Tom's food ethos and management style will really suit the restaurant. "

Tom Shepherd added: ‘I am relishing coming to work at Adam’s and alongside Adam and the team to progress to the next level, also that I am returning to my home town. I feel that I am joining the restaurant in Birmingham which has the perfect platform to achieve our targets’.

Birmingham has five Michelin starred restaurants, Simpsons in Edgbaston, Carters of Moseley, Purnell's on Cornwall Street and Richard Turner's Turners at 69, recently rebranded as a more casual dining experience.

In Solihull, Peel’s Restaurant at Hampton Manor won a Michelin star in the 2017 guide published last year.

The Michelin Guide 2018 will be published in October