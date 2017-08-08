Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The former James Brindley pub has been brought back to life this summer.

The company behind The Botanist will open brand new concept bar and restaurant The Canal House in the vacant building on Bridge Street on August 14

The Canal House inspired by one of the most notable engineers of the 18th century, James Brindley, is a 135 seat pub spread over two floors - 'The Engine Room' on the ground floor and upstairs 'The Residency'. It is also a 135 cover restaurant with three private dining rooms.

The James Brindley pub was built in the 1980s, replacing a former canal side warehouse. It was a very popular venue in the 1990s but has been vacant for eight years.

We had a sneak peek inside the newly refurbished venue, which has been completely gutted and rebuilt.

Inside the decor has an obvious nautical theme and a serious nod in the direction of The Canal House’s sister brands, pirate themed bar The Smugglers Cove in Liverpool as well as The Botanist on Temple Street.

General manager Liam Carney told The Birmingham Mail: “Hopefully we’ve created something unique to Birmingham and most of all stay true to the legacy of James Brindley.

"The company bought the building five years ago but wanted to take their time in deciding what it would open as. It was clear to us we needed to pay homage to its heritage."

The ground floor of the bar is described as ‘The Engine Room’ of the building - having a more down to earth pub feel while upstairs is named the Residency - with more floral touches to the decor and feeling distinctly lighter and airier than downstairs.

The beautifully detailed bar menu celebrating "an era of fire, flames and creations" is split into The Foundations (classics) Engine Room and Residency cocktails, described as "taking customers on a revolutionary journey; imagine visions blurred by fogs of oak smoke and intoxicating flames of overproof rum, alongside more elegant delights in the way James Brindley himself once would enjoy.”

We love the sound of The Lady Killer from The Engine Room section - Gosling’s black seal rum, sugar and passion fruit, apple juice, peach and lime.

There is also an extensive wine list. The pub has more than 60 unique world ales, as well as the Budvar’s unpasteurised full-flavour tank beer Tankové Pivo, that’s matured for 90 days. The pub will also be distilling their own gin behind the bar.

The food menu at The Canal House focused on the impressive rotisserie in the Canal House kitchen, with similar menu items to The Botanist.

Dishes include duck leg, seasoned with star anise sea salt served with hariisa jam and raw vegetable cous cous salad and beer battled fish and chips served with minted peas, Grilled seabass with pink grapefruit segments ,sliced avocado, basil leaves and toasted guinoa.

The Canal House opens Monday August 14